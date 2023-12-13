A Buc-ee's monument, in gingerbread form: How a Texas couple recreated the beloved pitstop

A Texas couple has made National Gingerbread House Day extra special this year by creating a cookie model of one of their favorite places: Buc-ee’s.

Deanna and Paul Vaters of Georgetown, about 30 miles south of Austin, created a gingerbread replica of the Buc-ee's located about an hour from their house in Bastrop – a place “they always stop at that kind of gets our vacation started,” Deanna Vaters said, according to a local government video posted on X on Tuesday.

The Bastrop Buc-ee’s, at least its gingerbread version, comes complete with cars, electric charging stations, gas pumps and printed photographs of Deanna Vaters' coworkers in various poses around the store.

“We purchased all the vehicles, got all the candy and tried to make it happen,” Vaters said in the video.

The people that made up the village were also depicted completing other tasks, like changing a tire, charging their Tesla, or giving their dog a chance to stretch their legs and go to the bathroom.

“If you actually look through the windows, you can actually see people inside, walking around," Vaters said. "These are all the gas pumps, people are getting gas and people fixing their luggage. Basically, it's a travel to stop on your way to your vacation and these are the things people are doing."

To make matters more festive, the couple piped frosting all over the store, fuel stations, on the ground and in the trees to give the illusion of snow. Santa and his reindeer were also included on top of the store prepping for take-off.

How did the idea for a gingerbread Buc-ee's come about?

The Vaters were on a recent vacation when Paul Vaters suggested Buc-ee's as a theme for their annual gingerbread creation. They ran with the suggestion and took pictures of the Buc-ee's where they were in Bastrop.

For the creation, Deanna Vaters also took photos of her co-workers at the Williamson County Tax Assessor Collector's Office. She does that every year.

“I think the co-workers actually look forward to that because they are always wondering what kind of pose they are going to do for the next year," she said in the video. "We just print them off, add little accessories like the map or the little hats I put on them."

Vaters used paperclips to stick them on and “they are all incorporated in the village.”

“We enjoy making people happy”

Vaters has been making these one-of-a-kind creations for the tax office over the last six years she has worked there, but has made them for other places she has worked.

The tradition is also one she practiced at home, making one every year when her kids were little.

“It's been a long time that I have been making these. We love it. My husband and I love it," she said. "We love doing stuff for coworkers, wherever we work we like to incorporate any kind of Christmas. We enjoy making people happy, and people really appreciate it.”

The Buc-ee’s gingerbread creation is on display at the tax office

If you find yourself in the Georgetown area in the next couple of weeks, you might want to stop by to check out the handmade Buc-ee’s gingerbread store for yourself.

The tax office is located on 904 S. Main St. in Georgetown, Texas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas couple makes gingerbread Buc-ee's, complete with Santa, snow