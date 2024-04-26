Buc-ee's moves closer to breaking ground on first Louisiana store in Ruston

Buc-ee's first Louisiana store is close to breaking ground in Ruston after the city, state and Federal Highway Commission signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to the design concept of Interstate 20 interchange and service road that will accomodate the project.

"Were at the 1 yardline," Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said Friday in an interview with the USA Today Network. "Everybody is in agreement on what's to be done and how it's to be done."

Walker credited Gov. Jeff Landry's new Department of Transportation Secretary Joe Donahue with "accelerating the process from the day he was appointed."

"We've been working on trying to get this part of the project done for 14 months," the mayor said.

Officials with the city and state have scheduled a ceremonial signing and press conference at City Hall Friday morning.

Though federal authorities must officially sign off on the final engineering before construction can begin, Walker said the memorandum of understanding sets the stage for a 2024 groundbreaking and late 2025 opening.

Buc-ee's, with its toothy Beaver mascot, has developed a cult following among travelers who consider the stores tourism destinations rather than just giant convenience stores.

Every Buc-ee's has wide varieties of meat jerky, roasted nuts and other culinary delights, like the signature Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets (similar to caramel popcorn), fudge, brisket and sausage on a stick.

Ruston's City Council, the Lincoln Parish School Board and Lincoln Parish Police Jury approved a tax incentive package that set the project in motion in 2022.

The Lake Jackson, Texas-headquartered company has more than 40 stores in seven southern states and Colorado, but none in Louisiana. In 2016, Buc-ee's announced tentative plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge, but scrapped the project in 2017.

But the company has its origins in Louisiana, where Buc-ee's owner Arch "Beaver" Aplin III worked in his grandfather's general merchandise store during his childhood summers.

"For our family, opening a Buc-ee's in Louisiana is like coming home," the Beaver said in a previous statement to USA Today Network. "We are very excited about Buc-ee’s coming to Ruston."

Buc-ee's has secured an 84-acre tract of land on the northern side of the new I-20 Tarbutton Exchange. Ruston completed the $25 million Tarbutton Exchange in 2019. The travel center will be directly across from Ruston Junior High School.

Buc-ee's campus will occupy 30 acres, leaving more than 50 acres for more development.

Walker estimated the project will be a $50 million to $60 million development with a 53,000-square-foot campus and 120 gas pumps.

"We're excited," Walker said. "It's going to be great for the city."

Buc-ee's will create a minimum of 200 new full-time jobs with starting pay at $16 an hour plus benefits including three weeks paid time off and a 401k plan with a company match.

