Buc-ee's opens 1st Colorado location, drawing devotees on opening day

Hundreds of people lined up well before dawn for the 6 a.m. Monday opening of Colorado's first Buc-ee's, the Texas travel center that's developed a cult-like following.

The convenience store chain, praised for its food options and award-winning cleanliness, debuted its latest location in Johnstown, Colorado. Buc-ee the Beaver, the store's official mascot, was on hand to welcome the throngs as doors opened.

The store has 116 fueling stations and 12 electric vehicle charging stations, as well as thousands of snack, meal and drink offerings, including homemade fudge, a full bakery, barbecued brisket, turkey and pulled pork. They also sell clothes, outdoor gear, home goods, toys, books and wine.

Buc-ee's is continuing to open a wave of new locations, including one in Sevierville, Tennessee in June and in Springfield, Missouri in December.

Hardcore fans rejoice at grand opening

Theresa Gooras of Johnstown arrived with her adult children at 1:30 a.m. Monday dressed in Buc-ee's onesies, wearing Buc-ee's T-shirts and wrapped in Buc-ee's blankets. Originally from Texas, Gooras was giddy that her favorite store is now just five minutes away.

"When I go home (to Texas), I spend a whole lot of money at Buc-ee's," Gooras said. "They have the greatest gifts, barbecue and kolaches," she said, referring to savory Polish treats.

Her second floor is decorated with Buc-ee's memorabilia, including pillows and blankets, and she admits she might be obsessed with Buc-ee's. Now that there's a store close by?

"I'm sure we will be here a lot," she said. "My pocketbook will hate me."

Rob Rosen of Erie got off work in Blackhawk at 1:30 a.m. and drove straight to Johnstown to get in line.

"If you haven't been to a Buc-ee's, you have to go experience it," he said. Calling it the "Walmart of gas stations," Rosen said the travel center will be a great addition to the community. "It brings business from everywhere."

Mayor says Buc-ee's to bring 'significant' sales

The store won town approval for several land use amendments on 140 acres in early 2022. Johnstown Mayor Troy Mellon said Buc-ee's opening "ranks with Scheels opening up" and will bring "significant" sales tax revenue to the town. "It will go right back into the community to fund needed projects," he said.

Johnstown has high property taxes, Mellon said, and he hopes the sales tax revenue from Buc-ee's, along with Scheels, will produce enough revenue one day so the town can lower property taxes.

The town offered some sales tax sharebacks for 20 years as an incentive to get Buc-ee's to come to Johnstown. Those sharebacks were contingent on Buc-ee's installing electric vehicle charging stations and off-site improvements, such as a roundabout.

The town rebates 1.5% of the sales tax generated at Buc-ee's back to the store and keeps 1.5%. The other 0.5% of generated sales tax revenue is earmarked for roads and other infrastructure. Buc-ee's also provided about 275 jobs, most of them full time, said Josh Smith, Buc-ee's director of operations.

Other Buc-ee's locations coming to US

Following the Colorado opening, Buc-ee's will continue to expand o its national presence.

Art Mann, economic development director in Hillsboro, Texas, said a location is expected to open on April 1, local station KWTX reported. The store would join over 30 Buc-ee's stores in the state. Another spot is expected to open in Boerne, Texas next year.

Construction for the Buc-ee's in Smiths Grove, Kentucky is expected to be completed in May but there's no official opening date, according to location station WBKO-TV.

USA TODAY has reached out to Buc-ee's for the status of the new locations. Local officials have also announced the following Buc-ee's developments:

What to know about Buc-ee's

