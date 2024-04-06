Your Buc-ee's questions answered: Where's the biggest store? How many new stores are coming?

One beaver seems to be on a mission to build more than dams.

Buc-ee's marked a milestone in its expansion when it opened its first store west of Texas in Johnstown, Colorado in March. The opening was a landmark as the company has expanded out of its primarily Texan and Southern stronghold.

The sprawling gas station has created a cult-like following centered around the locations preternaturally clean restrooms and above average culinary offerings.

The company also markets itself around its Lone Star State-sized stores and while the new Colorado location did not crack the upper end of Buc-ee's store sizes, the company has two stores under construction that will each claim the title on their opening days.

Here's what you need to know about Buc-ee's.

Where is the world's largest Buc-ee's?

The largest Buc-ee's in the world, at least at the moment, is in Sevierville, Tennessee. The store, which opened in June, is over 74,500 square feet.

Where will the next world's largest Buc-ee's be?

What will soon be the world's largest Buc-ee's is pictured in Luling, Texas on March 23, 2024. The location sits next to a much smaller Buc-ee's where cars fight for parking, the smells of brisket waft through the air and lines form at checkout.

The Tennessee location will not hold on to its title forever as the crown will return to the beaver's home state. A 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's is under construction in Luling, Texas.

That record won't last long, either, as the company has an 80,000-square-foot location in Ocala, Florida in the works.

Where is Buc-ee's opening other new locations?

The company has taken a slow and steady approach to expanding, however the first locations north and west of Texas have opened.

The company lists five target openings for locations that are on the way on its contact page:

Hillsboro, Texas: Second quarter 2024

Smiths Grove, Kentucky: 2024

Amarillo, Texas: 2025

Brunswick, Georgia: 2025

Rockingham County, Virginia: 2026

Boerne, Texas: 2026

There have also been announcements for stores in development by local officials.

Story continues

A display with Buc-ee the Beaver is pictured before the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Johnstown, Colo., on Monday, March 18, 2024.

What to know about Buc-ee's

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your Buc-ee's questions answered: Largest store, expansion, more