BUC-EE'S TO UNVEIL NEW RICHMOND, KY TRAVEL CENTER APRIL 19

RICHMOND, Ky., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Richmond, Kentucky, on April 19, 2022. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. EST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. EST. The celebration will be attended by local leaders including Mayor Robert Blythe of Richmond; Judge Executive Reagan Taylor of Madison County; Kentucky State Representative Josh Bray; Kentucky State Representative Deanna Frazier; City Manager Rob Minerich of Richmond; Executive Director David Stipes of the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation; and City Commissioner Krystin Arnold of Richmond; City Commissioner Ed McDaniel of Richmond; City Commissioner Mike Brewer of Richmond; and City Commissioner Jim Newby of Richmond.

Located at 1013 Buc-ee's Boulevard (the northeast corner of I-75 and Duncannon Lane), Buc-ee's Richmond is the first Buc-ee's in Kentucky. The store occupies more than 53,000 square feet and offers 120 fuel positions, as well as thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center also offers the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee's broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020, then broke ground on its first Kentucky and Tennessee outposts in 2021, which it followed with two more groundbreakings in Alabama. In 2022, Buc-ee's announced the development of its first stores in Colorado, Mississippi, and Missouri.

"Richmond, Kentucky is a gorgeous destination for travelers that also serves as a Southern gateway to the Midwest," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "We have so much respect for the Richmond community and are thrilled not only to join it, but to be able to offer one more great reason for visitors to stop and enjoy the region's hospitality and beauty."

Buc-ee's Richmond will bring 175 new jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

