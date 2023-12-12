Buccini/Pollin gets $1 million in taxpayer money for warehouse project near Wilmington

Developer Buccini/Pollin Group will receive $1 million in state taxpayer money to build a warehouse outside Wilmington city limits.The money comes from a state strategic fund designed to encourage large projects that will bring jobs and economic activity to the state.

The money was approved in a unanimous vote Monday at a public meeting of the Council on Development Finance.

BPG, among Delaware's most prominent retail and commercial developers, had already received county approval in July to build a 125,820-square-foot warehouse at South Heald Street where Rogers Road combines with South Walnut Street.

The surrounding neighborhood, which BPG senior vice president, Michael Hare, referred to as "challenged," is home to auto parts stores, graffiti-covered buildings and an exotic dance club called Cheeks.

BPG had previously been involved in building a nearby Taco Bell and Royal Farms, Hare said, as part of efforts to improve the area.

Total development costs for the warehouse project would be $25 million, said Hare, and BPG had agreed to a voluntary environmental remediation before construction would begin.

BPG has not yet found an end user for the warehouse project, said Hare. He told the council the developer was also open to "value-added" manufacturing businesses in the space.

Construction would employ 80 to 90 people, Hare said. And employers at the site would bring on a minimum of 50 jobs, he projected. Funding for the warehouse project was approved unanimously.

A slide showing a projected warehouse project at 1101 S. Heald St., from developer Buccini/Pollin Group.

A novel Delaware business grant, MISI, found its first recipient

But though the $1 million Buccini/Pollin grant was by far the largest monetary item of business at the December economic development meeting, that grant was in many ways business as usual.

The other item of business was the one that received the most scrutiny — and the most spirited discussion.

At issue was a novel form of state grant called a Modernization Investment Support Initiative, or MISI.

Up to $5 million of Delaware's Strategic Fund, the state's main pool of incentive money, previously earmarked for business attraction and job creation, can now be used on companies that aren't boosting jobs or salaries. Rather, the $5 million in MISI money is earmarked to help companies keep current jobs.

"We hear from existing businesses that they don't feel as supported. This is a way for existing businesses to have opportunities to grow." Becky Harrington, vice president of public-private economic development organization Delaware Prosperity Partnership told Delaware Online/The News Journal in September.

The first recipient of the new program, New Castle County machine parts maker High-Tech Machine, asked for $219,525 to update its manufacturing equipment.

Neal Crosley (at center, in vest), president of New Castle County machining company High-Tech Machine Co., tells the state Council on Development Finance why his firm should receive a $200,000 business grant. Dec. 11, 2023.

The 32-year-old company had recently lost a nearly $300,000 contract because it had not upgraded to a newer technology called 5-axis machining. The new equipment would cost slightly more than $1 million over seven years, said company president Neal Crosley.

He worried that more customers would leave without the new investment, and the company would not be able to retain its current number of employees.

"If we don't get this equipment, we are going to continue to lose business, because we cannot compete," Crosley said. The equipment would allow him to finish parts much more cheaply for his defense, aerospace, oil or medical industry customers, he said — and thus remain competitive and keep jobs in Delaware.

High-Tech Machine had already made the down payment before this grant application hearing, Crosley said.Kurt Foreman, CEO of Delaware Prosperity Partnership, told council the point of a MISI grant was not a needs-based grant for companies who are unable to pay for projects. Rather, it's helping existing companies succeed and maintain jobs.

New Delaware Prosperity Partnership president and CEO William Kurt Foreman speaks during a meeting with the press in 2018.

"It's like staying in fighting shape, or going to the gym and staying healthy so that we don't have a situation — in the near term or longer term — where a company goes, sorry, I'm closing and all those people are gone."

Crosley said most of his 17 employees have been with his company for 10 years or more, at salaries of $50,000 to $100,000.

"We need this equipment to stay in business another 30 years," Crosley said.

Council approved the funds, and Crosley will get $200,000 of Delaware money toward his company's machines.

Matthew Korfhage is business and development reporter in the Delaware region covering all things related to land and money: openings and closings, construction, and the many corporations who call the First State home. A longtime food writer, he also tends to turn up with stories about tacos, oysters and beer. Send tips and insults to mkorfhage@gannett.com.

The Delaware Economic Development Authority (the “Authority”) will hold a public hearingon Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Buena Vista Conference Center, 661 SouthDuPont Highway in New Castle, Delaware 19720, with respect to the matter and applicationdescribed below for financial assistance from the Authority in connection with the proposedfinancing of the project, in the amount and on behalf of the applicant identified below. The publicis invited to attend and participate in the hearing. In advance of the hearing, additional informationconcerning the matter and application to be considered at the hearing may be obtained from, andwritten comments may be submitted to, the Council in care of the Authority, Attn: Andrea Wojcik,Division of Small Business, at business@delaware.gov. The Council reserves the right to conducta part of the hearing in one or more executive sessions closed to the public for the purpose ofdiscussing certain confidential commercial and financial information submitted by the applicantfor assistance that is not a public record within the meaning of 29 Delaware Code §10002. Theagenda for the hearing, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Applicant: High-Tech Machine Company, Inc. – The applicant is requesting a MISI Grantin the amount of $219,525.00 for their project in Newark, Delaware. Applicant: Industrial Partners V Heald LLC – The applicant is requesting a Level II SiteReadiness Fund grant of $1,000,000 for their project in Wilmington, Delaware. Site Readiness Presentation – DPP presentation regarding proposed modification to the SiteReadiness program. Executive Session – The Council may enter into Executive Session pursuant to 29 Del. C. §10004(b) to conduct a strategy session for the purpose of obtaining legal advice or opinionfrom an attorney-at-law, with respect to pending or potential litigation related to grant termsand conditions, application content, applicant responses, “clawback” practices, and debtcollection issues related to current or prior application approvals which if conducted in an openmeeting, would have an adverse effect on the bargaining or litigation position of the Authority,or to discuss documents which do not constitute “public records” within the meaning of 29Del. C. § 10002(l).

