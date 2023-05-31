Is Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN) Potentially Undervalued?

Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF435 and falling to the lows of CHF380. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bucher Industries' current trading price of CHF386 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bucher Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Bucher Industries

Is Bucher Industries Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Bucher Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 0.61% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bucher Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CHF384.07, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Bucher Industries has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Bucher Industries?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -5.1% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Bucher Industries. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BUCN appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BUCN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on BUCN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Bucher Industries at this point in time. For example, Bucher Industries has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Bucher Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here