Bucher Industries AG's (VTX:BUCN) largest shareholders are retail investors with 42% ownership, insiders own 36%

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Bucher Industries indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 17 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insider ownership in Bucher Industries is 36%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 36% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bucher Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bucher Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Bucher Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bucher Industries' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Bucher Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Rudolf Hauser is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.3% by the third-largest shareholder. Anita Hauser, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 17 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Bucher Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Bucher Industries AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF4.3b, and insiders have CHF1.5b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bucher Industries. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bucher Industries (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

