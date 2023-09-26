Bucher Industries AG's (VTX:BUCN) largest shareholders are retail investors with 42% ownership, insiders own 36%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Bucher Industries indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 17 shareholders

36% of Bucher Industries is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 42% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 36% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bucher Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bucher Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Bucher Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bucher Industries' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Bucher Industries is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Rudolf Hauser, with ownership of 25%. Michael Hauser is the second largest shareholder owning 5.9% of common stock, and Anita Hauser holds about 4.3% of the company stock. Anita Hauser, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Bucher Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Bucher Industries AG. Insiders own CHF1.3b worth of shares in the CHF3.6b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Bucher Industries. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Bucher Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

