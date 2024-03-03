Bucher Industries Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Bucher Industries (VTX:BUCN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF3.57b (flat on FY 2022).

Net income: CHF352.1m (up 6.3% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 9.8% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: CHF34.38 (up from CHF32.36 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bucher Industries EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 4.4%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Machinery industry in Switzerland are expected to grow by 5.4%.

Performance of the Swiss Machinery industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Bucher Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

