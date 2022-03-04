U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,301.43
    -62.06 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,371.55
    -423.11 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,314.67
    -223.27 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.62
    -30.79 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.56
    +5.89 (+5.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.40
    +21.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    -0.1100 (-5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3227
    -0.0119 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9330
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,833.52
    -2,321.24 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.46
    -13.23 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.89
    -193.96 (-2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Buck appoints industry veteran David Eisenberg as leader of rapidly growing U.S. OCIO business

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that David Eisenberg has joined the Investment team and will lead the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business.

(PRNewsfoto/Buck)
(PRNewsfoto/Buck)

Buck's OCIO business has experienced significant growth in recent years, and Eisenberg will work with clients to design and implement investment programs that minimize risk and to help secure the plan's financial obligations to participants.

"As the capital markets continue to get more complex, asset owners and plan sponsors are increasingly looking to outsource their investment decisions to trusted, independent, and highly collaborative partners," said Eisenberg. "This trend is going to continue and I'm excited to lead a team that takes a holistic approach to plan management, helping our clients enhance governance, strengthen operational depth, and reduce expenses."

Eisenberg has more than 30 years of experience working with institutional clients to build and manage investment programs, on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis, and serving as an OCIO. His responsibilities have included developing investment policy, making investment decisions, developing and leading investment teams, and conducting investment manager due diligence.

"David's investment background and client-centric approach will provide our clients with the exceptional guidance and support they need to design and implement strategies that balance risk management against plan liabilities," said Tonya Manning, U.S. Wealth Practice Leader and Chief Actuary. "With his leadership of our U.S. OCIO business, Buck will bring unparalleled investment consulting services to our clients."

About Buck
Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

Media contact:
Lumina Communications for Buck
Michael Gallo
973-715-8833
Buck@luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buck-appoints-industry-veteran-david-eisenberg-as-leader-of-rapidly-growing-us-ocio-business-301495867.html

SOURCE Buck

Recommended Stories

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Sinking This Week

    The company's fourth-quarter net loss was far deeper than expected; a raft of analyst price target cuts didn't help, either.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends eight more Russian firms

    The London Stock Exchange has blocked a further eight Russian firms following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • High-Yielding Stocks Are Often Too Good to Be True. Not These.

    Business development companies look like fixed income and trade like stocks. The upside for investors: dividend yields over 7%.

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • Could The Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Curaleaf Stock Could Use a Win. The Cannabis Seller Is Looking Ahead to Northeast Recreational Sales.

    The world's biggest licensed cannabis seller, Curaleaf Holdings, nearly doubled its sales in 2021, but its 2022 guidance wasn't as strong as analysts expected.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

    Shareholders in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 32% to US$10.89 in...

  • Rocket's Earnings Report Shows Why Mortgage Bankers Don't Get Big Multiples

    After seeing the stock of so many mortgage banking firms, including Rocket, get pummeled over the past year or so, it's easy to see why he would think that way. Rocket stock is trading down nearly 68% from its 52-week high but is trading basically flat year to date. Is it time to consider this stock as a turnaround play?

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • Earnings: Gap beats on revenue, Costco reports strong quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for Gap and Costco.