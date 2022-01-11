Buck Enterprises Announces Business Acquisition of Accounting Firms Troy K. Vigil, CPA and Premiere Business Services

The business acquisition will expand the companies’ accounting, tax, and financial planning services. Accounting and tax services will be offered through E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services.

HONOLULU, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Enterprises, a provider of financial planning and wealth management services, announced today its acquisition of Denver-based accounting firm Troy K. Vigil, CPA and Hawaii-based accounting firm Premiere Business Services. Both companies will continue its services and operations out of their respective Denver, Palm Desert, and Hawaii offices under the DBA E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services, a subsidiary of Buck Enterprises.



“This partnership allows us to better serve our communities,” says Kevin Nitta, President of Premiere Business Services. “Combining the vast resources, knowledge, and array of capabilities of our companies allows us to offer more access and better fill the local needs for financial services.”

“This next big step will enable our companies to offer a more comprehensive and holistic approach to accounting, tax, and financial planning services,” says Troy Vigil, President of Troy K. Vigil, CPA. “I can’t wait to share that with our clients.”

The acquisition follows recent Denver, Lakewood, and Colorado Springs office openings for E.A. Buck Financial Services, a subsidiary of Buck Enterprises offering financial planning and wealth management services.

“At E.A. Buck, we believe everyone, regardless of income or net worth, should have the opportunity to learn the financial strategies of the wealthy,” says Katie Buck, CEO of Buck Enterprises. “This business combination will help us make that happen for more people and offer them greater levels of resources.

For more information about accounting, tax, or financial planning services, visit eabucktaxes.com or call 888.210.6567.

About E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services

A subsidiary of Buck Enterprises, E.A. Buck Accounting & Tax Services offers individual tax preparation, business tax preparation, tax resolution, bookkeeping and payroll services in Hawaii, Colorado, and California. The company boasts staff and resources backed by sister company, E.A. Buck Financial Services, a firm offering financial planning and wealth management services.

