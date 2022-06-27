U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Buck receives three prestigious IABC Gold Quill Awards for strategic employee communications

·3 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that it received three Gold Quill Awards from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

(PRNewsfoto/Buck)
(PRNewsfoto/Buck)

For more than 40 years, IABC has recognized the work of communication professionals in addressing vital issues and inspiring change. The Gold Quill Awards are IABC's premier awards program and this year's winners were selected from more than 400 entries from 16 countries.

Buck received three Awards of Merit for work with market-leading clients in the entertainment and defense industries. In the Communication for the Web category, Buck was recognized for developing a comprehensive benefits portal that delivers a highly personalized online experience and for launching a custom benefits microsite that leverages artificial intelligence to enhance employee understanding of their benefits. And in the Publications category, Buck's highly creative approach for producing annual enrollment benefits guides was recognized.

"Creative, strategic communications have a powerful impact on employees, helping them to recognize the value of their benefits package and enroll in programs that support their personal wellbeing," said Jill Spielberger, Buck's Engagement Practice leader. "These awards recognize the breadth of innovative work we are doing together with our clients to help them strengthen the bond with their employees and attract and retain top talent."

"The talent and impact of this year's winners are remarkable," said Maureen Healey, ABC, and Chair of the IABC 2022 Awards Committee. "My deepest thanks to all those who participated as entrants or blue-ribbon panelists. The work they did this year improves our communication community and the wider world."

The awards will be presented during IABC's World Conference in New York City on June 28, 2022. For more information on the Gold Quill Awards, including the full list of winners, visit the Gold Quill website.

About Buck
Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

About IABC
IABC is setting the global standard for communication professionals. A diverse, international association connecting communication professionals with the people and insights necessary to drive results, IABC brings together the profession's collective disciplines. IABC programming, delivered locally and globally through chapters and regions, includes certification and awards to provide communications benchmarks for business executives. Focused around the Global Standard (ethics, consistency, context, analysis, strategy and engagement), IABC helps guide careers and advance the profession.

Media contact:
Lumina Communications for Buck
Michael Gallo
973-715-8833
Buck@luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buck-receives-three-prestigious-iabc-gold-quill-awards-for-strategic-employee-communications-301575495.html

SOURCE Buck

