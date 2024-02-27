Is The Buckle, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKE) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Buckle's (NYSE:BKE) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Buckle's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Buckle is:

48% = US$228m ÷ US$474m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.48 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Buckle's Earnings Growth And 48% ROE

First thing first, we like that Buckle has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 21% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Buckle's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Buckle's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is BKE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Buckle Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Buckle has a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (where it is retaining 73% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Buckle is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Buckle is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 92% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Buckle's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

