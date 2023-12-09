What Is The Buckle, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKE) Share Price Doing?

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a US$2.1b market-cap stock, it seems odd Buckle is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Buckle’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Buckle Worth?

Good news, investors! Buckle is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $61.98, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Buckle’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Buckle?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Buckle. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BKE is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BKE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BKE for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Buckle (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

