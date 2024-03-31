Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) will pay a dividend of $0.35 on the 26th of April. This means the annual payment is 9.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Buckle Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Buckle was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 98%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $5.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.90. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.0% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Buckle has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Buckle's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Buckle is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Buckle (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Buckle not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

