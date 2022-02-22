U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.50
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,950.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,922.50
    -73.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.84
    +3.77 (+4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.20
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0045 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.59
    +1.48 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9270
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,570.19
    -753.71 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.96
    -80.83 (-8.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.57
    +31.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Buckreef Gold - Ball Mills at the Gates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tanzanian Gold Corporation
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRX
Tanzanian Gold Corporation
Tanzanian Gold Corporation

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent milestones achieved on the 1,000+ tpd (tonnes per day) plant expansion at the Buckreef Gold Project (Buckreef Gold).

Buckreef Gold continues to advance construction of a 1,000+ tpd oxide processing plant while simultaneously successfully operating the 360 tpd operation.

Highlights for the month of February 2022 include:

  • Ball Mills Arrival: Two new 360 tpd ball mills (to the same specifications and from the same manufacturer as the existing operational mill) have now arrived at site (Figure 1). The delivery of this key long-lead item removes considerable timeline risk, and the Company reiterates our Q2/Q3 guidance for commissioning of the 1,000+ tpd processing plant

  • TSF-2 Completion: The second tailings storage facility (TSF) for processed oxide material has been completed. The new facility, with planned future ‘lifts’ provides two years of storage. TSF-3 planning is now in progress

  • Elution Circuit Completion: A new elution column (circuit) has been installed at Buckreef Gold enabling larger gold pours (2 to 3 times a month) with greater efficiency of gold recovery from pregnant carbon

  • Significant Run of Mine (ROM) Pad Balance: The mine has built up an important inventory of mined material on the ROM pad of (end of January 2022): 59,000 tonnes at 1.87 g/t containing an estimated 3,532 ounces of gold. A further stockpile of crushed mill feed of 4,800 tonnes at 3.43 g/t containing an estimated 533 ounces of gold has been accumulated between the crusher and mill

  • Temporary Road Detour Completed: A temporary road detour has been completed around the north end of the open pit allowing for the pit to be extended a further 150 meters prior to the final road detour around the ultimate pit shell

  • Geotechnical Work Completed on Site for new Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) Tanks: Geotechnical analysis has been completed for the site area of the new, enlarged CIL tanks of the 1,000+ tpd processing plant and earthworks will commence in February

“The arrival of the two new ball mills at the gates of Buckreef marks a significant milestone for the Company. Following our initial success in building the 360 tpd processing plant (as an advance of the 1,000+ tpd oxide processing facility), we are excited about the second phase build to 1,000+ tpd processing capability in the coming months. The projected increase in cash flow from the expanded processing plant is expected to enable us to continue to advance Buckreef in a shareholder accretive fashion,” noted Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer of TanGold.

The targeted completion date of the 1,000+ tpd processing plant is calendar Q2/Q3 2022 and the expanded processing plant is expected to produce 15,000 – 20,000 oz of gold per year based on the initial mine plan and grade profile.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1:: New 360 tpd Ball Mills Arriving at Buckreef Gold Mine
Figure 1:: New 360 tpd Ball Mills Arriving at Buckreef Gold Mine

Figure 1: New 360 tpd Ball Mills Arriving at Buckreef Gold Mine

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation

TanGold along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is advancing a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Buckreef is anchored by an expanded Mineral Resource published in May 2020. Measured Mineral Resource is 19.98 million tonnes (“MT”) at 1.99 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) containing 1,281,161 ounces (“oz”) of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource is 15.89 MT at 1.48 g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 oz of gold. The Buckreef Gold Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 oz of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company’s Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020 and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR on June 23, 2020 and with the SEC on June 23, 2020, as amended (the “Technical Report”), for more information. Buckreef is being advanced in a value accretive sustainable manner through:

Expanding Production Profile: A 360 tonne per day (“tpd”) processing plant is being expanded to 1,000+ tpd, enabling a near term production profile of 15,000 - 20,000 oz of gold per year. Positive operating cash flow will be utilized for value enhancing activities, including exploration and Sulphide Project Development.

Exploration: Continuing with a drilling program with the goal of expanding resources, discovering new resources and converting resources to reserves, by: (i) step-out drilling in the northeast extension of Buckreef Main; (ii) infill drilling to upgrade Mineral Resources currently in the Inferred category in Buckreef Main; (iii) infill drilling program of Buckreef West; (iv) develop exploration program for the newly discovered Anfield Zone; (v) upgrade historical mineral resources at Bingwa and Tembo; and (vi) identification of new prospects at Buckreef Gold Project, and in the East African region.

Sulphide Development Project: Unlocking the value of the Sulphide Project in which the ‘sulphide ore’ encompasses approximately 90% of the Resources. It is the goal of the Company to substantially exceed all metrics as outlined in the Technical Report, including annual production and strip ratio.

For further information, please contact Michael Leonard, CFO m.leonard@tangoldcorp.com, 416-315-0662, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com

Andrew M. Cheatle, P.Geo., the Company’s COO and Director, is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 who has reviewed and assumes responsibility for the technical content of this press release.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Tanzanian Gold Corporation is providing the reference of the research report in this press release for information only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in the applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “hopes”, “intends”, “estimated”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect TanGold management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the continued operating cash flow, expansion of its process plant, the ability to successfully expand production to 1,000 tpd, estimation of mineral resources, recoveries, subsequent project testing, success, scope and viability of mining operations, the timing and amount of estimated future production, and capital expenditure.

Although TanGold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The actual achievements of TanGold or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, legal, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in costs; future prices of gold and other minerals; mining method, production profile and mine plan; delays in exploration, development and construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms and in a timely manner or at all; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business. These risks are set forth in reports that Tanzanian Gold files with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The information contained in this press release is as of the date of the press release and TanGold assumes no duty to update such information.


Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO of Porsche to Ignite EV Shift Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • S&P 500 Futures Trim Losses as Investors Focus on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index pared early declines as investors weighed the impact of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • Bitcoin in Stasis Near $37K, Gold Extends Gains as Russia Starts Ukraine Invasion

    In tense situations, investors prefer gold and oil than riskier assets like stocks and crypto.

  • Oil Jumps, Global Stocks Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures and global indexes fell after the Russian president ordered troops into the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK