Bucks want Milwaukee to grant Deer District plaza control. That would block Verizon

The Milwaukee Bucks want city officials to grant the basketball club tighter control of a former street that houses Deer District plaza − an apparent attempt to restrain a competing business.

That's according to emails among city officials provided to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel through Wisconsin's open records law.

A Bucks affiliate made the street request four days after a judge ordered the city to issue building permits allowing Verizon Wireless to add three small cell phone towers to Deer District.

The club intervened in that lawsuit and is appealing the decision.

Verizon's plans to add Deer District cell phone towers brought political maneuvers by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Verizon says the cell phone poles are needed to boost its Deer District signal. That's especially important with Fiserv Forum hosting the Republican National Convention in July.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are adding cell equipment for the same reason. The basketball club says Verizon can use its system − for a $10 million upfront fee and additional monthly payments.

A Bucks affiliate, MKE BLK4L3 LLC, on Feb. 2 filed a request with the Department of City Development for a street vacation on North Phillips Avenue between West Highland and West Juneau avenues.

That application, if approved by the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson, could effectively grant ownership of that former street, now the plaza, to the Bucks affiliate.

That would presumably allow the Bucks to deny Verizon permission to add cell phone poles at the plaza, said Ald. Robert Bauman, whose district includes downtown.

"I believe that's their thinking," Bauman told the Journal Sentinel. "It's private property."

City officials discuss moving quickly on Bucks request

A Jan. 31 email to city staffers from Sam Leichtling, city planning manger, refers to potentially vacating the street "on as rapid a schedule as possible in light of (the) recent court decision."

Club executives have no comment, said Barry Baum, Bucks and Fiserv Forum chief communications officer.

The street application was filed after U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig on Jan. 29 ruled the plaza remains a public right of way despite its lease to the Bucks − giving the city authority to issue cell pole permits.

Verizon sued the city after the Department of Public Works last fall refused to issue the permits.

Those applications were denied because Verizon's poles would be too close to existing poles and aren't allowed to obstruct travel, and because they would be “unsightly or out-of-character deployments," according to the department.

Meanwhile, city officials discussed with representatives of Deer District LLC, another Bucks affiliate, about justifying the permit denials, according to court records.

Deer District's attorneys wrote to Assistant City Attorney Thomas Miller saying its plaza lease provides a private property right barring outside commercial activities.

The city then told Verizon it lacked the authority to approve the plaza pole applications.

Ludwig ruled the city's real reason for denying the Verizon permits was to help the Bucks. He said that "suggests gamesmanship and backroom dealing."

Deer District plaza uses a former city street that was shut down just east of Fiserv Forum.

While the Bucks appealed Ludwig's ruling, the basketball club also was talking to city officials shortly after the court loss, according to public records. That led to the Feb. 2 street filing.

That request was discussed among city staffers, include Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump, Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke and members of the city attorney's office. Bauman and Common Council President Jose Perez were part of the conversation.

By Feb. 19, when the Journal Sentinel inquired about the filing, the Bucks had decided the previous week not to pursue the application "at this time," according to an email from Leichtling to other officials.

"The Bucks did request return of the application while they are deciding whether to pursue this vacation," Leichtling wrote.

The Department of City Development told the Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19 that no such application was on file. The department didn't mention that was because it was being returned that day to the Bucks.

Bauman, calling the Bucks "great partners" with the city, said he's not necessarily opposed to vacating the street.

But he wants to hear the justification − especially with the club demanding a $10 million fee from Verizon for using its signal-boosting system.

Deer District could accommodate streetcar extension

Bauman said the city maintained its right of way through the plaza for a potential expansion of The Hop streetcar.

Bauman pushed for that in the 2016 plaza agreement between the city and the Bucks. Public access still could be maintained through an easement if the street is vacated.

That right of way is a valuable city asset, Bauman said.

"Is this an effort by the Bucks to enrich themselves and the city comes out with nothing?" Bauman asked.

Jeff Fleming, Mayor Johnson's director of communications and public engagement, declined to state the mayor's position.

"The mayor is reluctant to address a hypothetical question when there are a variety of factors that would have to be considered," Fleming said. "We are open to discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks if the topic is raised again."

A Verizon representative declined to comment.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

