Bud APAC Receives Upgraded 'A' ESG Rating from MSCI

·3 min read
Continuing the momentum in ESG key areas since its Hong Kong public listing in 2019

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC ("Bud APAC", SEHK:1876), the largest beer company in Asia-Pacific, is pleased to announce that Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") has raised Bud APAC's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") rating to "A" for 2021. This recognition marks a strong start of 2022 as Bud APAC works toward achieving its 2025 Sustainability Goals and net-zero initiative across the value chain by 2040.

As a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, MSCI develops its ESG ratings to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material ESG risks and opportunities. According to MSCI's ESG rating report, Bud APAC outperforms the industry in key aspects including product carbon footprint, packaging materials and waste, product safety and quality, as well as governance. It further recognized Bud APAC's commitment to incorporating environmental and social responsibilities into its broader strategies and operations. MSCI also acknowledged Bud APAC's efforts to achieve its 2025 Sustainability Goals in climate action, water stewardship, circular packaging and smart agriculture, linking executive pay with sustainability performance, and responsible product and marketing initiatives. The rating result can be accessed here.

MSCI upgrades Budweiser APAC&#39;s ESG rating to A
MSCI upgrades Budweiser APAC's ESG rating to A

"We are thrilled to receive this rating upgrade from MSCI, which motivates us to start 2022 on a high note. As we have achieved improvement in rating every year since becoming a Hong Kong publicly listed company in 2019, I am extremely proud of our dedicated team to accelerate our ESG progress," said Jan Craps, Chief Executive Officer and Co-chair of the Board at Bud APAC. "We will further spearhead the best ESG practices into our business ecosystem and work with all our partners to build a sustainable and inclusive future with more cheers!"

In addition to the upgraded MSCI rating, Bud APAC also received recognitions from other world-leading rating agencies for its significant ESG improvements in 2021. In November 2021, it was also selected for the first time as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, an internationally recognized investment index that measures the performance of public-listed companies using ESG criteria. Bud APAC began participating in and achieved industry-leading ratings on climate change and water security by global environmental disclosure platform CDP in 2021, and Sustainalytics, an ESG risk rating agency, also recognized the company as "low risk" in 2021.

For more information about Bud APAC's ESG strategies, please refer to the latest environmental, social and corporate governance report here.

About Bud APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited ("Bud APAC") is the largest beer company in Asia Pacific, with leadership positions in premium and super premium beer segments. It brews, imports, markets, distributes, and sells a portfolio of more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser®, Stella Artois®, Corona®, Hoegaarden®, Cass® and Harbin®. In recent years, Bud APAC has expanded beyond beer into new categories such as ready-to-drink, energy drinks and spirits. Its principal markets are China, South Korea, India, and Vietnam. Bud APAC operates more than 50 breweries and has over 25,000 colleagues across Asia Pacific.

Bud APAC is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1876" and is a Hang Seng Composite Index member that is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The company is a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has over 600 years of brewing heritage and an extensive global presence.

For more details, please visit our website at: http://www.budweiserapac.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Budweiser Brewing Company APAC)
(PRNewsfoto/Budweiser Brewing Company APAC)

SOURCE Budweiser APAC

