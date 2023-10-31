Bud parent AB InBev posts mixed Q3 results, announces a $1 billion buyback program

AB InBev may still be recovering from its hangover, but shares of the Bud Light parent (BUD) are up early Tuesday after announcing a $1 billion buyback program.

The buyback will be executed over the next 12 months.

Bank of America analyst Andrea Pistacchi said while the move is "not large," it was "not expected."

In addition, the company is trying to deleverage by approving a cash offer to purchase up to $3 billion worth of bonds.

However, Q3 earnings results were mixed, as US volume growth continues to drag down its performance. Its US revenue dropped 13.5%, as sales-to-wholesalers (STWs) dropped by 17.6%, while sales-to-retailers (STRs) were down by 16.6%. That's primarily due to declining sales of Bud Light, and a flush Q3 2022 when buyers tried to get ahead of higher prices being implemented in October by purchasing ahead of that.

These numbers come 7 months after a marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked a widespread boycott of Bud Light. It lost its crown as America's favorite to Modelo in May.

Meanwhile, AB InBev also saw softness in Europe and growth in Middle Americas, Africa and Asia–Pacific (APAC) regions.

Revenue increased by 5.0% to $15.57 billion, slightly lower than Bloomberg estimates, while adjusted earning per share came in $0.86.

Total volume declined by 3.4% in Q3. Beer volumes dropped 4%, but non-beer volumes grew by 1.4%.

Shares of AB InBev are down 10 percent year-to-date, compared to S&P 500's 9% gain.

The earnings rundown

Revenue: $15.57 billion versus $15.84 billion expected

Adjusted EPS: $0.86 versus $0.85 expected

Volume Growth: -3.4% versus -2.29% expected

Price Growth: 8.40% versus 6.94%

Bank of America reiterated its recent upgrade of AB InBev stock from Neutral to Buy, saying the impact of the Bud Light boycott fallout, cost pressures, and its investments in Latin America are already baked into the stock price.

"Q3 results point that way, with better than expected margins. Margin expansion should lead to better and more consistent organic profit growth over the medium term," Bank of America analyst Andrea Pistacchi wrote in a note to clients.

The company also continues to invest in marketing, including a Bud Light partnership with the UFC that's set to begin Jan. 1, 2024. Financial deals have not yet been disclosed.

"They're trying to find some new people and I think the UFC provides them the opportunity to do so," said Anjali Bal, Babson College Associate Professor of Marketing. The company won't "give up on Bud Light or Budweiser for that matter," she added.

