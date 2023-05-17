BUD stock keeps falling as analysts look for signs of 'stabilization' as Bud Light sales declines

Shares of Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) are down 7.6% since it reported earnings May 4, partly because the Dylan Mulvaney controversy continues to weigh on the mega beer producer's sales.

It's the fourth straight week of declining sales for Bud Light—and comes after Mulvaney, the transgender influencer and TikTok personality, made an Instagram post during March Madness basketball endorsing the beer. Following the post, the company saw sales lower throughout April and now into May, following an April 3 video from country singer Kid Rock, which apparently prompted a wider-spread boycott among certain U.S. consumers.

But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Dimitrios Doukeris downplayed the controversy in a call with investors. He said that the Mulvaney endorsement was "one post, not a formal campaign or advertisement." Mulvaney has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Following the call, others, including from the LGBTIQA+ community like 2Bears Tavern Uptown in Chicago, decided to boycott the brand too. In an Instagram post, the bar venue said "Anheuser-Busch's decision to drop its support of Mulvaney in response to ignorant and hateful objections by some of its customers shows how little Anheuser-Busch cares about the LGBTIQA+ community..."

Meanwhile, Bud Light sales during the week of May 6, declined 23.6% compared to the same time period last year, per data from Bump Williams Consulting and Nielsen NIQ. That's a slightly lower decline than the prior week, April 29, when Bud Light sales dropped 23.4% year-over-year. Following the initial boycott, sales were down 6.9% the week of April 8.

AB InBev's entire portfolio also seemed to feel the impact. Sales of Budweiser dropped 11.4% the week of April 29, slightly recovering now, down 9.7% the week of May 6.

Others in the portfolio did too. Michelob Ultra also saw sales drop as low as 4.3% year-over-year the week of April 29, while last week sales were down 2.9% for the beer brand. Busch Light sales seemed to improve—dropping 1.8% the week of April 29 and, then, recovering, down 0.3% last week. Natural Light saw its worse week since the controversy began last week, sales were down 2.5%.

Story continues

While Bud Light sales are still on the decline, Evercore analyst Robert Ottenstein said investors may have seen the worst of it, right as the summer drinking months are around the corner.

In a note to clients, Ottenstein said: "A second week of flattish trends strengthens the possibility that tracked channels have reached a point of stabilization, albeit at significantly lower levels for AB InBev than prior to the controversy."

Recent sales trends for Anheuser-Busch InBev's portfolio may mean good news is on the horizon too.

Ottenstein said, "While Bud Light trends stayed essentially the same, the rest of ABI’s portfolio improved sequentially, which is a positive sign that trends impacting the rest of the portfolio may be starting to reverse. However, we also note that all of TAP’s brands accelerated in the latest week, which may indicate that overall industry strength positively impacted the data."

The week of May 6 was the biggest sales week for Molson Coors' (TAP) since the controversy hit its competitor. Last week, sales of Coors Light were up 22.2% year-over-year and Miller Lite, up 22.8%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev aims, as Ottenstein hints at, to regain its market share this summer. Per Doukeris, the company has "significantly increased" investments in its U.S. brands, "including tripling our medium (marketing) spend over the summer" as it aims to focus on sports, music and connecting with consumers "what beer needs to do."

—

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube