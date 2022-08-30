U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Budding Horizon, LLC acquires Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI)

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • CSLI
  • RWGI
Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.
Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Company Sets New Direction of Growth through Acquisitions and Management of Licensed Cannabis Dispensaries and Distribution

COSTA MESA, CA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budding Horizon, a California LLC, proudly announces the acquisition of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI). Budding Horizon, LLC is a management company for licensed cannabis dispensaries and distributors and intends to grow through acquisition of real estate and/or dispensaries or distribution centers. Christopher Swartz, CEO, states, “I am genuinely excited about this crucial step as we will add new management entirely focused to growing Rodedawg Intl. Ind. (RWGI) to achieving our goals of a multi-million-dollar corporation in year one. We will focus only on immediate or near-term revenue producing opportunities that allows Rodedawg to enter into the 6 billion-dollar California cannabis market.”

In this acquisition, Budding Horizon, LLC has acquired the Special 2020 Series A Preferred share (control block) in exchange for 10% of Budding Horizon, LLC and will issue 10 million common shares of Rodedawg common shares to Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CSLI).

Mr. Swartz adds, “With this transition we are poised for expanding Rodedawg and we believe that having a company focused solely on one mission will enable the team to bring Rodedawg to immediate revenues and achieving our goal of $5 million plus revenues in Year One. This move will allow a team of cannabis industry experts to help navigate Rodedawg to success. We believe that we can go well beyond the $5 Million Year One target as we refine an acquisition strategy and expansion of management services.”

Mr. Swartz states, “During the next six months, we will complete our launch of the Tree Moguls brand for immediate revenues, continue to work on cancellation of over 85 million shares to improve our capital structure, provide regular shareholder updates on our progress with revenues and to create awareness of updated Rodedawg company initiatives. Finally, given our excellent capital structure, we also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring assets throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and resource to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 181,273,769 outstanding common shares and 8,597,306 common shares in the Float. Also note the company Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Tree Moguls

Tree Moguls™ established in early 2020 has rapidly become a premium cannabis lifestyle brand. The company has developed its own premium packaging brands and lifestyle clothing.

The company’s website is www.treemoguls.com

Tree Moguls™ social media accounts can be found at:

Cannabis Products: https://www.instagram.com/treemogulscanna/

Lifestyle Clothing: https://www.instagram.com/treemoguls/

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company for emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://CSLIsolutions.com/.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/CSLISolutions.

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.
1-800-793-0355
ir@RWGIMerger.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.


