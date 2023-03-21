BUDGET 2023-2024 - Press release no. 4 of 6 - An additional $5.6 billion to make the health care system more effective and more humane

QUÉBEC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - In order to further the deployment of the plan to reform health care (health care plan) launched in March 2022, Budget 2023-2024 provides for additional investments of nearly $5.6 billion over the next five years. These investments will make the health system more accessible, efficient and flexible for the public, provide care for seniors and informal or family caregivers, and support the most vulnerable.

$3 billion to make the health care system more efficient and more flexible for the public

The government is planning new initiatives totalling more than $3 billion over five years to:

adapt the health sector to post-pandemic realities;

improve health care and services through lasting structural changes;

improve the network's efficiency and create Santé Québec.

More than $2.2 billion will be invested to adapt the health sector to post-pandemic realities, notably by making the vaccination and screening centres set up during the pandemic permanent and extending their scope to incorporate other front-line services. This amount will also make it possible to update the emergency preparedness plan and the supply of personal protective equipment, and to reduce the waiting list for surgeries.

Investments of more than $710 million are also planned to open new front-line access clinics and add specialized nurse practitioners and other front-line professionals. This investment will also be used to expand the "Votre Santé" platform aimed at facilitating appointment booking, to establish a helicopter medical transportation service and to improve the management of patients suffering from rare or chronic diseases.

The government is also providing $60 million over two years to create Santé Québec, which aims to make the network more efficient and results-oriented.

$2 billion to care for seniors and informal or family caregivers

The aging of the population in Québec puts upward pressure on health and social services needs. That is why the government is announcing additional investments of nearly $2 billion over the next five years, of which more than $963 million will be used to increase the supply of home-support services.

An amount of $705 million is earmarked to ensure the sustainability of services in private seniors' residences, to continue creating seniors' homes and alternative homes, and to continue the harmonization of public and private CHSLDs.

Budget 2023-2024 allows for the continuation of initiatives for seniors and informal or family caregivers through investments of more than $200 million to consolidate measures to promote active aging, strengthen the fight against elder abuse, promote the well-treatment of seniors, and increase support for informal or family caregivers.

The government is also providing nearly $125 million over five years to implement free access to vaccination against shingles.

$565 million to support the most vulnerable

In recent years, significant investments have been made to strengthen support for the most vulnerable Quebecers and enhance mental health and social services. In Budget 2023–2024, the government continues to invest in this area, with investments totalling more than $565 million over five years to:

strengthen support to community organizations in the health and social services sector;

increase mental health, homelessness and addiction services;

create new places for respite care for parents of children with disabilities;

strengthen care and services for youth in difficulty.

Quotation:

"The health care plan that has been unfolding for the past year is a major shift in improving health care for the public and access to that care. The investments announced today are a continuation of this plan to make the system more efficient and flexible for the public. Several initiatives will also improve care and services for seniors and support for the most vulnerable."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers

