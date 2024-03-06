Jeremy Hunt’s Budget: key points at a glance

budget 2024 key points

Jeremy Hunt sought to turn around Conservative electoral fortunes today as he placed tax cuts for workers and parents at the heart of his Budget.

As his centrepiece, the Chancellor announced a 2p cut to the rate of National Insurance paid by employees.

This will save the average worker an estimated £450 a year, rising to £900 when combined with a similar reduction announced last autumn.

The tax cut will be paid for through a mix of tax increases elsewhere, on business class airfares, owners of short-term holiday lets, vapes and tobacco.

However, other taxes have been frozen including fuel duty and alcohol duty, while the threshold at which parents are excluded from receiving child benefit has been raised.

New “British ISAs” are also to provide an extra £5,000 tax-free allowance for savings invested in UK firms.

Meanwhile embattled landlords received a boost with news that the higher rate of capital gains tax is to be cut from 28pc to 24pc on residential property.

With Mr Hunt’s speech now over, here are the key points:

Tax cuts

National Insurance cut by 2p

Child benefit threshold raised from £50,000 to £60,000

Capital gains tax on property cut

Tax relief for savers in new ‘British Isa’

Fuel duty frozen

Alcohol duty frozen

More ‘expensing’ relief for businesses

Tax rises

Tax perks for holiday lets scrapped

Non-doms stung in tax raid

Vapes and tobacco to be hit by duties from October 2026

Business class airfares hit with higher duty

Inflation, debt and the economy

Mr Hunt said inflation will finally drop below the 2pc target “in just a few months’ time”, according to the latest forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility. That is nearly a year earlier than previously forecast, he says.

When Rishi Sunak became PM, inflation stood at 11pc and now it is 4pc.

Meanwhile, he said the OBR now says debt as a share of GDP – which was set to exceed 100pc – is now forecast to fall each year until it reaches 94.3pc in 2028-29.

On the economy, the Chancellor said the OBR now predicts growth of 0.8pc this year and 1.9pc next year. That is 0.5pc more than an earlier forecast.

In the following years, growth is expected to rise by 2pc, 1.8pc, and 1.7pc in 2028.

“Because we have turned the corner on inflation, we will soon turn the corner on growth,” Mr Hunt told MPs.

National Insurance tax cuts

National Insurance on employee wages will be cut by 2p in the pound from April 6, the Chancellor announced.

An equivalent cut was also announced for the self-employed.

Mr Hunt said this will hand an extra £450 a year to the average employee or £350 to someone who is self-employed.

Added to an NI cut last autumn, it amounts to a tax cut of £900 a year.

Child benefits

Tens of thousands of families will be able to claim more child benefit from this year.

From April, the Chancellor said the level of income at which a parent starts to lose child benefit entitlements will rise from £50,000 to £60,000.

The top of the taper will also increase to £80,000, making the rate at which the benefit recedes slower. It will mean 170,000 more families will now gain the full benefit, Mr Hunt said.

Capital gains tax

The higher rate of capital gains tax on residential property is to be cut from 28pc to 24pc, in a boost to landlords.

Mr Hunt said the Treasury and the OBR agreed that the move would actually increase tax revenues overall, as it would encourage more property sales.

Fuel duty

Fuel duty is to be frozen for the 14th year running, giving motorists another £5bn tax break.

Treasury officials had been pushing Mr Hunt to raise fuel duty by at least 2p.

But the Chancellor said he will maintain a 5p temporary cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months, saving the typical motorist £50 next year.

Fuel duty was last raised in 2011 and accounts for £26.2bn in tax revenues – around 2.7pc of Treasury receipts.

Alcohol duty freeze

The Chancellor has confirmed the alcohol duty freeze has been extended to February 2025, in a boost to drinkers.

It had been due to go up by 3pc.

Mr Hunt said the move will benefit 38,000 pubs across the UK, adding: “We value our hospitality industry and we are backing the great British pub.”

Holiday lets

Tax perks for holiday let owners have been scrapped in what critics warned will be a “£300m raid on landlords”.

The Chancellor claimed the current rules are “creating a distortion” that is meaning too few properties are available for local people.

Non-dom tax raid

The ‘non-dom’ tax regime is to be scrapped and replaced in a measure to raise £2.7bn a year, Mr Hunt said.

Non-domicile status allows foreign nationals who live in the UK but are officially domiciled overseas to avoid paying UK tax on any overseas income or capital gains for their first seven years in the country.

But from April 2025, Mr Hunt, new arrivals to the UK will not have to pay tax on foreign income and gains for the first four years of their UK residency.

After that, they will pay the same tax as other UK residents. Transition arrangements will be allowed for current non-doms.

‘British ISA’

Mr Hunt promised a new ‘British ISA’ which will provide another £5,000 of annual tax-free investment in UK equities.

He said this will “ensure that British savers can benefit from the growth of the most promising UK businesses” while supporting those firms to expand.

Business tax cuts

Mr Hunt noted that in his Autumn Statement he unveiled a £10bn tax cut for business that make capital investments in the UK, known as “full expensing”.

Now, following calls from business lobbying groups, he announced firms will be able to claim tax relief for leased assets as well.

In addition to business rates support, the Chancellor said a further £200m will be provided to the post-pandemic Recovery Loan Scheme which lends money to small businesses to boost growth.

Over in the creative industries, the Chancellor said he will give film studios in England 40pc relief on their gross business rates until 2034.

He also unveiled plans for a new tax credit for independent films with budgets of less than £15m.

Nuclear and green energy

Mr Hunt has confirmed that the Government has reached a £160m deal with Japanese giant Hitachi to buy the Wylfa nuclear site on Anglesey, as well as the Oldbury site in South Gloucestershire.

Wylfa and Oldbury have both been mooted as potential site for large-scale or smaller, modular nuclear reactors in future.

He also says Great British Nuclear, the public body set up to prepare the ground for new power stations, is about to begin the next phase of a process to select which mini-nuclear power station designs will be backed by the Government.

Science, industry and devolution

Construction of nearly 8,000 homes will be supported by £242m of investment in Barking Riverside and Canary Wharf, London, the Chancellor says.

The money will also help transform Canary Wharf into “a new hub for life science companies”, with efforts underway to convert office space into laboratories.

Mr Hunt also announces a “North-East trailblazer devolution deal” worth £100m and plans to devolve more powers to Buckinghamshire, Warwickshire and Surrey.

NHS and public spending

In addition to increasing certain taxes, it was thought Mr Hunt might seek to fund his Budget measures by constraining post-election public spending even more than previously planned.

He instead announced spending public services will rise by 1pc in real terms over the next parliament, as planned.

But Mr Hunt added the Government will “spend it better”, as he unveiled plans to boost public sector productivity.

For example, he said, the Treasury has agreed to fund a £3.4bn upgrade of NHS computer systems “in full” to unlock £35bn of potential savings.

A further £2.5bn is being invested to meet “pressures in the coming year”.

However, he also faces pressure to ramp up spending in defence. In his speech, Mr Hunt says defence spending will rise to 2.5pc of GDP “as soon as economic conditions allow” without making a concrete commitment.

Whatever the case, the Chancellor must meet a self-imposed rule of having debt falling as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

Challenge to Labour

With polls suggesting Labour is on track to win the general election, Mr Hunt used the Budget to set electoral dividing lines with Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

Labour had claimed that any tax cuts announced by Mr Hunt today will be cancelled out by the Government’s continued freeze on tax thresholds, which drags more people into higher tax bands as their salaries rise.

This was echoed by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which said an NI cut will not stop taxes rising to about 37pc of GDP by 2028.

Despite attacks on Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, Hunt failed to land many punches, according to Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey.

