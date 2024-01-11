Budget Deficit Tops $500 Billion in the First Quarter

Reuters

(Reuters) -Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee on Thursday called 2023 a "hall-of-fame" year for falling inflation, which has paved the way for a few U.S. interest rate cuts in 2024 as long as that trend continues. At the same time, Goolsbee said, he needs to see more data confirming the recent easing in price pressures to judge how soon or how fast those cuts in borrowing costs should take place. "I still think that the primary determinant of when and how much rates should be cut will be driven off what's happening to the inflation data, and are we meeting the mandate goals," Goolsbee told Reuters in an interview.