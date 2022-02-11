U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    -18.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,999.00
    -140.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,646.00
    -55.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.10
    -14.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.71
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -12.20 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0450
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.79
    -687.69 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.58
    -16.60 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Budget Direct Insurance Challenges Singapore Motorists: Pay Less or Get up to $188 Even Without Purchasing

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Singapore insurer is challenging motorists to beat their price on motor insurance. Drivers, currently not insured by Budget Direct, are being invited to get a car insurance quote from them and if they can't beat the current renewal offer for the same level of cover, they'll give the motorist $188, even if the motorist doesn't buy from them.

Award-winning insurer, Budget Direct, is challenging Singapore motorists to beat their price on motor insurance. If they can&#x002019;t beat your current insurer&#x002019;s renewal premium, then Budget Direct will pay you up to $188, even if you don&#x002019;t buy from them.
Award-winning insurer, Budget Direct, is challenging Singapore motorists to beat their price on motor insurance. If they can’t beat your current insurer’s renewal premium, then Budget Direct will pay you up to $188, even if you don’t buy from them.

Motorcyclists can join in too and will receive up to $88 if their challenge is successful.

The leading online insurer for car, motorcycle and travel says it's a win-win for local motorists who will either benefit by paying less for their insurance or be rewarded with cash.

An independent study by consumer researchers, ValueChampion, found that Budget Direct offers Singapore's cheapest comprehensive car insurance plans, and the cheapest comprehensive motorcycle insurance plans for safe riders.

Drivers with the online insurer can pay up to 55% less than the average car insurance premium offered by other insurers regardless of gender and No Claims Discounts (NCD), according to the consumer report.

Now motorists are being invited to take up the challenge and beat Budget Direct's price. Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, says he is excited to launch the promotion which he believes will also help to highlight the big savings Singaporean motorists can make with Budget Direct compared to other insurers.

He said: '' Drivers with us can make a saving of up to 55% on car insurance premiums and that's a significant sum. Many insurance companies are offering seemingly attractive promotions such as discounts, vouchers, and cashback on their premiums. But the average premium price offered by other insurance companies is much higher than ours, as shown by the independent study. So even when factoring in such promos, Budget Direct still tends to be a better deal."

The challenge has been launched at the same time as the insurer celebrates receiving the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2022. This is the third consecutive year that Budget Direct has received the independent award for delivering exceptional customer service year after year. The Platinum Award recognises companies that provide consistently excellent service and go above and beyond to deliver high levels of customer experience.

Nearly 6,000 Budget Direct Insurance customers left their feedback on the independent reviews platform and awarded the insurer an impressive average score.

Budget Direct CEO, Simon Birch added: 'We're delighted to receive the independent Platinum Award for outstanding customer service whilst at the same time launching our price challenge to motorists. I'm sure they'll find we're hard to beat on both service and price. The challenge is on!''

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include EasyCompare in Thailand, Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa. For more details visit www.budgetdirect.com.sg

SOURCE Budget Direct Insurance

