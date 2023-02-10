Budget Direct Insurance Clinches Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2023 for Fourth Year Running

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the fourth year running. The coveted award is an independent seal of excellence, which recognises businesses that consistently deliver a world-class customer experience.

More than 7,000 Budget Direct Insurance customers left their feedback on the independent reviews platform and awarded the insurer an impressive average score of 4.6 out of 5.

All Feefo customer reviews are verified as genuine, making the highly valued accreditation a true reflection of a business's continued commitment to outstanding service.

The Platinum award is given to businesses which have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. The leading online insurer for car, motorcycle and travel has consistently received outstanding customer reviews on the Feefo platform, since launching in 2016.

Customers getting more for less with Budget Direct Insurance

The low-cost insurer that prides itself on offering some of the cheapest motor insurance plans in Singapore, says the award shows that customers are getting real value for money with Budget Direct Insurance.

Simon Birch CEO of Budget Direct Insurance commented: "We're delighted to receive a Platinum Trusted Service Award from Feefo. Keeping our customers happy is our priority so the fact this award is based on feedback from real customers gives us confidence we're providing an exceptional level of service whilst as the same time offering real value.

"Our customers can rest assured they're getting more for less with us. The award also recognises just how hard our staff have worked under fresh challenges, with both rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis affecting both consumers and businesses alike. As we enter a new year, we will continue to listen, understand and deliver what our customers want."

Delivering exceptional service during tough market conditions

With consumer confidence at near historic lows due to rising inflation, as well as research from the Institute of Customer Service revealing that complaints rose to 17.3% in the second half of 2022, this award celebrates brands that are successfully navigating tough market conditions to deliver exceptional service.

Congratulating Budget Direct Insurance, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: "This year has been a difficult one for so many businesses. I'm delighted to recognise thousands of our clients that have overcome various challenges to provide such high levels of customer service and satisfaction.

"The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

"A particular congratulations to Budget Direct Insurance for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently over a number of years. I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve next year and beyond."

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include EasyCompare in Thailand, Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

About Feefo

Feefo is a leading global customer reviews and insights platform. With 96% of customers relying on reviews to purchase, Feefo creates trust between consumers and businesses by adopting a unique approach to only collect verified reviews from real people.

SOURCE Budget Direct Insurance