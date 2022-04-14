U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,507.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,245.75
    +24.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.36
    -0.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.90
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3180
    -0.3700 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.33
    +1,289.29 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.90
    +29.26 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,182.50
    +339.01 (+1.26%)
     

Budget Direct Insurance Launches Car Insurance Plan for Higher Risk Drivers

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance is offering a new car insurance product aimed at motorists who have had multiple accidents and/or claims. Named Higher Risk Car Insurance, the plan is designed for drivers struggling to get car insurance cover in Singapore due to their accident and/or claim history.

Generally, motorists who have had two or more at-fault accidents and/or claims within the last three years will be considered high risk by most insurers and may therefore have a hard time getting car insurance coverage.

According to the online insurer, the launch of their Higher Risk Car Insurance product, will help give such motorists a second chance to get back on the road as soon as possible.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, said: ''We're very pleased that we're able to launch this new product aimed at giving higher risk motorists another chance to get back behind the wheel quickly and easily. We all deserve a second chance, and this new affordable plan can be a lifeline for some motorists who may otherwise find themselves unable to get coverage."

Budget Direct Insurance says its new flexible Higher Risk Car Insurance product will help give riskier motorists a second chance to get back on the road as quickly as possible.
Budget Direct Insurance says its new flexible Higher Risk Car Insurance product will help give riskier motorists a second chance to get back on the road as quickly as possible.

The digital award-winning insurer currently offers the cheapest comprehensive car insurance plans in Singapore, according to an independent consumer study by research firm, ValueChampion.

One way it keeps its premiums down, says the insurer, is by covering only safer drivers thereby minimising claims and ensuring lower premiums for all its customers. Their new Higher Risk Car Insurance, however, will be a separate product designed specifically for motorists who have had two or three at-fault accidents and/or claims within the last three years prior to applying for insurance.

Their Higher Risk Comprehensive Car Insurance plan offers a similar level of cover and protection as the standard Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, with options for the customer to add on extra benefits and customise their cover to suit their needs and their budget. Optional benefits available with the Higher Risk Car Insurance plan include 24 hours roadside assistance, medical expenses for the driver and passengers, and the choice of any workshop for car repairs.

The flexible Higher Risk Car Insurance policy provides motorists with comprehensive coverage including liability to third parties and loss or damage to car due to fire, theft and flooding. The product currently does not offer Third-Party Fire and Theft and Third Party Only plans.

Budget Direct Insurance CEO, Simon Birch added that the Higher Risk Car Insurance plan will be a welcome addition to their current car, motorcycle and travel insurance products. He said: "Our Higher Risk Car Insurance product compliments our current standard comprehensive car plan which is aimed at safer drivers. The launch of our new product for so-called riskier drivers enables us to widen our net and help provide cheaper premiums to all drivers, not just those categorised as safer drivers.

"We expect our Higher Risk Car Insurance plan to be warmly welcomed by motorists who are keen to get back on the road, and with a plan that is both flexible and affordable."

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include EasyCompare in Thailand, Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

SOURCE Budget Direct Insurance

Recommended Stories

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) rose on Wednesday following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, the media company's stock price was up 5.3% after rising as much as 11.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Say

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Se