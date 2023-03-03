Budget Direct Insurance Takes a Stand Against Rising Motoring Costs in New Campaign

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance says its latest advertising campaign aims to capture current frustrations over rising motoring costs. Singaporean motorists are fed up with record COE prices and generally higher car and motorcycle running costs. That's according to award-winning Budget Direct Insurance, which has launched an innovative marketing initiative that aims to clearly communicate the brand as the best value, smarter insurance option for consumers.

Targeted at Singaporeans in search of better value, the campaign continues to make use of the insurer's own mascot named Budsy, a sock puppet that has been central to many of Budget Direct Insurance's marketing and advertising drives.

This time consumers can see Budsy in a new role as Secretary General of the fictitious Budget Action Party (BAP) where he leads Singaporeans in their search for better value.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, said: "Budsy as head of the Budget Action Party (BAP) is a good vehicle for us to show that we are a modern digital insurance brand that likes to do things differently. He is positioned as a rather disgruntled value-seeker, who is fed up with rising prices and wants to help Singaporeans find a better deal on their car and motorcycle insurance.

"It's been a challenging 12 months following the pandemic and the on-going Ukraine crisis. And like the rest of the world, we're feeling the pinch here in Singapore. At Budget Direct Insurance we understand that every cent counts and that many families are living on increasingly tighter budgets. As such, we hope our marketing initiative resonates with motorists and capture the current mood."

Campaign Pushes Boundaries in Singapore

The campaign continues to support their "Pay Less or Get $100*" offer, said to be one of Singapore's most compelling car insurance promotions.

Budsy is featured in a series of new online commercials, as well as print and radio adverts around town. The advertisements are aimed at encouraging consumers to beat the insurer's price on car insurance; if any other insurer's premium is cheaper than Budget Direct's, for the same level of cover, the consumer will receive $100*, even if they don't buy.

Cohort Communications, the Singapore advertising agency behind Budsy the mascot for Budget Direct Insurance and the campaign's creator, said: "We're thrilled to be part of this exciting campaign for Budget Direct. We believe that the boundaries of traditional insurance communications need to be pushed to showcase how customers can enjoy a better deal. It's bold, on brand and positions Budget Direct Insurance as a digital company that strives to put customers first as it shakes up the industry."

Birch added that by shopping around and being smarter, consumers can really save money on their insurance. "Our customers have told us they've saved up to 20 percent on motor insurance when they switched to comparable cover with Budget Direct Insurance."

Indeed, an independent study by consumer researchers, Value Champion, found that Budget Direct Insurance offers Singapore's cheapest comprehensive car insurance and the cheapest comprehensive plans for safe motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, the digital online insurer says it will continue to demonstrate that Budget Direct Insurance is the smart choice for consumers who are not just attracted to cheap prices but good service and a brand they can trust. It aims to do this by leveraging on customer reviews and its customer service awards, including being four times winner of the independent Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, given for delivering outstanding customer service, based on customer feedback and reviews.

See the *Terms and Conditions that apply to this offer here.

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include EasyCompare in Thailand, Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

SOURCE Budget Direct Insurance