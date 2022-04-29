U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,272.50
    -11.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,863.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,372.50
    -82.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.30
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.15
    +0.79 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.50
    +16.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2517
    +0.0058 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4880
    -0.3490 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,526.83
    +244.38 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.05
    +6.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Budget offers a glimmer of hope for challenges facing the nursing profession and Ontarians

·5 min read

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The modest investments in nursing announced in Thursday's budget are welcome, yet much more is needed to overcome the immense crisis and shortage facing Ontario's nursing profession and the devastating impact on the public – in all sectors across the province.

RNAO has repeatedly raised the alarm that more and more nurses are leaving the profession mid career, as well as retiring early. "We need to do everything we can to retain our colleagues in the profession," urges RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. Thursday's budget offers hope related to retention, mentorship and improvements in nursing programs, but these types of investments need a more substantial and sustained boost.

"The silver lining is the 35 per cent increase in nursing applications for baccalaureate nursing programs," says Grinspun. "The association will continue to insist on greater investments for seats in BScN and NP programs – more seats and at a faster pace. Another silver lining is the 26,000 internationally educated nurses living in Ontario, all of whom are eager to begin practising." Immediate action on both fronts is imperative for the health of Ontarians.

At a time when Ontario's nursing profession is feeling the weight of a prolonged and intense pandemic, RNAO is disappointed Bill 124 remains in force. The wage restraint legislation that limits pay increases for nurses to one per cent is a major barrier to retaining nurses in Ontario.

The government has committed $6.4 billion for the long-term sector (LTC) since 2019, including 30,000 new long-term care beds. The sector shouldered a disproportionate share of tragedy as a result of COVID-19. "Given the 4,335 residents and 13 staff who died from the virus and the long-standing staffing challenges, the 27,000 new positions the government promises fall short of RNAO's staffing model of one nurse practitioner (NP) for every 120 residents, 20 per cent RNs, 25 per cent RPNs, and no more than 55 per cent PSWs. This model was adopted in the report of Ontario's COVID-19 Long-Term Care inquiry led by Justice Frank Marrocco. This staffing formula – alongside evidence-based tools – is central to ensure safe, quality care for each resident," says Grinspun.

RNAO welcomes $40 billion in capital funding over 10 years for the hospital sector and $3.3 billion for 3,000 acute and post-acute beds and hundreds of new critical care beds. Given the Ontario Hospital Association's budget request for 10,000 RNs and 3,500 RPNs over the next five years, this funding may support staffing for the new additional beds, yet leaves existing workload challenges unaddressed.

The association was pleased to see investments in home care, a sector that has been ignored for years. The $1 billion in new funding over three years announced in the budget is an essential building block to provide more nursing and personal care for Ontarians who want to remain at home or recover at home after surgery. "This is both cost effective and it gives seniors the help they need to age in place. It also helps to build a more robust community sector as outlined in the association's Enhancing Community Care for Ontarians report, first released in 2012 and updated in 2014 and 2020," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth.

While nurses welcome the promise to increase the minimum wage to $15.50 per hour in October, indexed to inflation in the future, Hoffarth says "workers need a living wage of at least $17 an hour because income is a determinant of health." RNAO was also dismayed that the government failed to address the urgent needs of people who live on social assistance, who will face another year living in utter poverty.

The budget failed to mention those struggling with substance use and the increasing challenges they experience accessing life-saving health services. On average, eight Ontarians die per day as a result of opioid overdose. RNAO had hoped the budget would include measures to support this vulnerable population. Only 17 of the promised 21 consumption and treatment sites have received funding. "Nurses want to see a commitment for the remaining sites and for those communities where people have identified a need. The government also needs to amend its drug formulary to fund and expand safer drug supply programs. People who struggle with addiction deserve dignified care and support," says Hoffarth.

As we confront the climate emergency, RNAO says nurses remain gravely concerned that the government's policies and funding for highways and urban sprawl will worsen the climate crisis and the health of Ontarians.

"The government's decision to secure future supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) by manufacturing them in Ontario is applauded by RNAO. "The reality is the pandemic is far from over and Ontarians need assurances that PPE will always be plentiful so they and health workers can protect themselves," adds Hoffarth.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c9067.html

Recommended Stories

  • Neuren Pharmaceuticals' (ASX:NEU) investors will be pleased with their splendid 222% return over the last three years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a...

  • Frequent Policy U-Turns Threaten Indonesia's Economic Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a country notorious for frequent regulatory surprises, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s policy gymnastics on palm oil have been extraordinary.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways

  • Chinese streaming service Bilibili debuts NFTs for foreign buyers

    Bilibili, a video streaming platform popular with China’s Generation Z, Thursday announced a batch of Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for sale overseas. See related article: Resist the temptation on NFTs, Chinese state-backed developer says Fast facts Bilibili said the NFTs will be a series of auto-generated characters with different features such as faces, clothes, skin […]

  • Australia's central bank enters political minefield as rate hike nears

    Australia's central bank is in a bind as it contemplates its first interest rate increase in more than a decade, with its decision set to antagonise one of the main political parties just as it faces a sweeping review of past policies. The Liberal-National government faces a close election fight against the Labor opposition on May 21, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has to decide whether to hike at its May 3 meeting or wait until early June.Analysts had assumed it would lift rates from emergency lows of 0.1% at its June 7 review, once it had seen more data on wages and the economy. So alarming was the surge that markets immediately brought forward the timing of the first hike to May, fully pricing a rise to 0.25%, and pricing in another 225 basis points of increases before the end of the year.

  • Samsung Asset to list blockchain ETF in Hong Kong: report

    South Korean asset manager Samsung Asset Management is reportedly set to list a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX), local media reported on Thursday. See related article: South Korea’s largest financial group mulls crypto ETFs Fast facts The ETF set to list in Hong Kong will have the identical structure […]

  • Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets

    Gold rose on Friday as worrying U.S. economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but was likely to log its biggest monthly drop since September on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,899.00 per ounce, as of 0247 GMT, but had lost about 2% so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,902.10.

  • RBA to raise rates to 0.25% on Tuesday, to end year at 1.50%

    The Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Tuesday and join a long list of central banks now expected to tighten policy at a much faster pace than previously thought, a Reuters poll found. A surge in inflation to the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter led economists to rethink the policies of the RBA. The median forecast in the April 27-29 Reuters poll of 32 economists showed the RBA would raise its official cash rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% from a record low 0.10% at its May 3 meeting.

  • Biden says he's considering forgiving student debt, but not $50,000

    "I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness," the president said.

  • Stock of SPAC buying Truth Social jumps after Trump posts for first time in months

    "I’M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, with a photo of himself at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

  • ‘A recession is on the way’: Former CEO of Citi Wealth Management

    Wall Street veteran and investing guru Sallie Krawcheck said a recession is inevitable, and urged investors to diversify their holdings in order to withstand the hard economic times.

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to solid consumer demand -- which in turn suggests growth will return imminently.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on

  • Eli Lilly Extends Its Breakout On First-Quarter Beat, Bullish News In Obesity

    Eli Lilly topped first-quarter expectations and raised its sales outlook for 2022, prodding LLY stock to pop Thursday.

  • Gilead Sciences Crushes First-Quarter Views As Covid Drug Adds $1.5 Billion

    Gilead beat first-quarter estimates on Thursday, though offered a profit view that was a penny light at the midpoint, and GILD stock fell.

  • FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes and cigars

    The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.

  • Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting May 31

    It's hard not to feel like the worst of COVID is behind us, as even Anthony Fauci, MD, one of the nation's top COVID advisers, is now saying the U.S. is out of the "pandemic phase." But despite the U.S. seeing a consistent and significant decline in virus infections throughout February and March, cases are climbing back up again thanks to the BA.2 variant—an even faster-spreading subvariant of Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), new infections have increas

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • How Russia is framing the war: Critical race theory, organ harvesting and Nazis

    Nikolai Patrushev, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most loyal and most powerful aides inside the Kremlin, gave an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Tuesday that touched on a variety of cultural and geopolitical grievances.

  • FDA Advances Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

    The agency unveiled proposed rules for menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars that could sweep from the market more than a third of all cigarettes sold in the U.S. The plan wouldn’t take effect for at least two years.

  • Disney’s special Florida district says the state can’t dissolve it without paying off massive debts, vows to continue operations

    With nearly $1 billion in bonded debt, Reedy Creek Improvement District poses complicated questions for Florida residents and lawmakers.