Budgeting expert provides tips for ‘America Saves Week’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “America Saves Week” is upon us, and Andrea Woroch, a budgeting expert, is providing tips for 8newsnow.com users who are looking for ways to save, not just during the week but all year round.

No-Fee Banking

Woroch advises starting the process by looking at new banking options. Those paying a checking account maintenance fee, overdraft fees, or out-of-network ATM usage fees may be wasting money. She recommends checking out options without the fees. Additionally, Woroch said the time might be right to open a high-yield savings account, with many banks offering higher than five percent interest.

Cancel Subs

Those unwanted subscription services can really add up, Woroch says, suggesting available apps that can help users identify their services and cancel the ones that are no longer needed.

Loyalty Pays

Signing up for reward programs at retail stores and reasonable memberships that result in saved money is a way to cut costs, Woroch says. Programs like AAA and AARP are available, with the latter marketing to those 50 years old and older, although members are not actually required to be that age.

Warranties Wanted

Lifetime warranties can signify that a product will last longer, Woroch says, meaning that users will spend less money in the long term, even if an item may cost more upfront.

Surplus Savings

Woroch recommends trying online surplus retailers dedicated to household goods, tech, and clothing. She says those sites can offer items for as much as 70 percent less expensive than the competition, with popular brand names often available.

Cash Back Pays

Woroch recommends users utilize cash-back tools that can alert shoppers to available coupons and cash-back opportunities.

Student Support

Woroch suggests saving on services by seeking out students from locations that train in certain trades, such as dental care, hair care, and masseuses.

Activities Gratis

Woroch advises checking with local retailers to see what activities are offered at their locations. Hardware stores often offer free garden workshops, plant potting classes, and kids’ workshops, and local craft stores offer free classes.

