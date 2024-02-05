Budzinski, Durbin and Duckworth call-on improved American Airlines services in Springfield

A trio of federal lawmakers are expressing concern for flight options at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.

In a letter to American Airlines leadership, U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, alongside U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are requesting changed flight times to better accommodate passengers leaving from Springfield.

An American Airlines plane is photographed Nov. 22, 2022 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Federal lawmakers are calling on the airline to offer improved flight departures from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield.

American Airlines is one of three airlines flying out of SPI, also including Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways. As it stands, American offers two daily flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport departing at 2:18 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. respectively.

"Neither of these flight times are conducive for travelers who need to be in Chicago for business in the morning nor are they convenient for travelers hoping to catch a connection through ORD," they wrote in a letter addressed to American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.

Last year, businesses departed and entered the airport, its 75th year in operation. In June, American shifted its services from Dallas Fort-Worth to O'Hare after United Airlines ceased operations to and from Springfield. Breeze Airways started offering non-stop flights to Orlando and Tampa in December

SPI is estimated to have an annual economic impact surpassing $370 million, according to a 2021 Illinois Department of Transportation analysis.

