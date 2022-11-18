U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Bufab Group: CFO Marcus Söderberg leaves Bufab

Bufab Group
·2 min read
Bufab Group
Bufab Group

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 18 November 2022


Marcus Söderberg, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bufab, has today announced that he has decided to leave Bufab for a new position outside the Group. The recruitment process to appoint a new CFO will begin immediately.

"During his time as CFO at Bufab, Marcus has played an important role in Bufab´s development and also made a strong contribution to the development of the Group's finance function. I regret that Marcus has chosen to leave Bufab but would like to take this opportunity to extend him a warm thank you for good cooperation and a valuable contribution to Bufab's fine development in recent years. I wish him the best of luck in the future", says Erik Lundén, President and CEO of Bufab.

"I am happy and grateful to have had the privilege of contributing to, and developing myself during some of Bufab's most successful years. After nine years in various financial roles in the Group, the last five years as CFO, I have now with mixed feelings decided to move on to another role outside the Group. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all Bufab employees, board members and shareholders for a fantastic collaboration and exchange during my time in. Bufab. I am convinced that Bufab's nice journey has only just begun. ", says Marcus Söderberg, Bufab's outgoing CFO.

Marcus Söderberg will continue in service during his notice period, at the latest until May 2023. A recruitment process to find his successor will begin immediately.

For further information, please contact:
Erik Lundén, President & CEO, Bufab Group, phone: +46 370 69 69 00


This information is such that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned contacts on 18 November, 2022 at 20:00 CET.


About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,850 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the last twelve months amounted to SEK 8,0 billion and the operating margin was 11,5 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

Attachment


