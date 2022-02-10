U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.00
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,678.00
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,011.75
    -26.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.70
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6450
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,913.66
    +169.95 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.83
    +21.12 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Bufab Group: Year-end report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bufab Group
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BUFAB.ST

Continued strong growth in sales and profit in the fourth quarter. Bufab delivers highest-ever full-year result. Board proposes raised dividend.


Fourth quarter 2021

  • Net sales rose by 29 percent to SEK 1,599 million (1,238), of which 19 percent was organic

  • Order intake increased by 25 percent and was higher than net sales

  • Operating profit (EBITA) rose 40 percent to SEK 169 million (121), corresponding to a margin of 10.6 percent (9.8). Adjusted for acquisition costs and remeasured additional purchase considerations, operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 184 million (126), corresponding to an operating margin of 11.5 percent (10.2)

  • Earnings per share rose by 57 percent to SEK 3.17 (2.03)

  • During the quarter, Jenny I Waltle and Tilka Trading were acquired, with annual sales of approximately SEK 190 million and SEK 50 million, respectively


Full-year 2021

  • Net sales rose by 24 percent to SEK 5,878 million (4,756), of which 23 percent was organic

  • Order intake increased by 26 percent and was higher than net sales

  • Operating profit (EBITA) rose 44 percent to SEK 695 million (482), corresponding to a margin of 11.8 percent (10.1). Adjusted for acquisition costs and remeasured additional purchase considerations, operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 744 million (477), corresponding to an operating margin of 12.7 percent (10.1)

  • Earnings per share rose by 56 percent to SEK 12.57 (8.04)

  • In 2021, Bufab achieved its highest-ever annual sales, operating profit and earnings per share

  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.75 per share (2.75)


The Group in brief

Quarter 4

Δ

Jan-Dec

Δ

SEK million

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Order intake

1,623

1,299

25

6,084

4,827

26

Net sales

1,599

1,238

29

5,878

4,756

24

Gross profit

443

323

37

1,638

1,252

31

%

27.7

26.1

27.9

26.3

Operating expenses*

-274

-202

35

-942

-771

22

%

-17.1

-16.3

-16.0

-16.2

Operating profit (EBITA)*

169

121

40

695

482

44

%

10.6

9.8

11.8

10.1

Operating profit

160

114

40

664

452

47

%

10.0

9.2

11.3

9.5

Profit after tax

115

76

51

470

299

57

Earnings per share, SEK

3.17

2.03

57

12.57

8.04

56

Dividend per share, SEK

3.75**

2.75

36


Strong end to a very good year

Bufab has delivered its highest ever sales, operating profit and earnings per share for the full year. We completed three strategic acquisitions with combined annual sales of more than SEK 500 million and continued to invest in our own operations to ensure future sustainable and profitable growth.

As expected, the strong demand continued in the fourth quarter. We delivered a strong organic growth of 19 percent, explained by solid underlying demand in all segments, price increases and increased market shares.

We also reported a strong gross margin, driven by higher volumes and efforts to pass on increased raw materials and freight prices to customers. The high level of demand, together with the continued challenging situation in the supply chain, places high pressure on our organisation, but our assessment is that the situation improved somewhat during the fourth quarter.

The share of operating expenses increased during the quarter, but adjusted for acquisitions and remeasured additional purchase considerations, the share of operating expenses is at a stable and continued low level, which contributed to our strong result. This was primarily due to effective cost control, but also due to continued low level of activity in terms of travel, customer events, training, and trade fairs as a result of the pandemic. The challenge going forward will be to meet the normalisation of the cost level by further increasing productivity.

Overall, operating profit increased by 40 percent and the margin by 0.8 percentage points. Adjusted for acquisitions and remeasured additional purchase considerations the operating profit increased by 44 percent and the margin by 2.2 percentage points.

We are however not satisfied with the weak cash flow during the year and particularly during the fourth quarter. However, the weak cash flow is a natural result of strong organic growth, that we had very low inventory at the beginning of the year and the significantly longer lead times from suppliers that we noted in the wake of the strained supply chain. Overall, this meant that, in order to meet our customers’ demand, we needed to build up higher working capital, mainly in the form of increased inventory during the year. We deem that these effects will be normalised during the first half of 2022 and therefore expect cash flow to be significantly strengthened moving forward.

We have a continued focus on acquisitions, and we have a strong pipeline of potential acquisition candidates in several markets. During the quarter, we acquired Jenny | Waltle in Austria and Tilka Trading in Sweden, with combined annual sales of SEK 240 million. Similar to other companies we have acquired, these companies have a strong entrepreneurial spirit and several synergies with Bufab, which we will benefit from.

Our strong results the last quarters are partly due to the investments in processes and digital tools that we made in recent years. This has increased Bufab’s productivity. Moving forward, we will continue our investments in these areas, but also in areas such as sustainability. We also see the need to strengthen the organisation, particularly in sales, to continue creating profitable growth and increase our market share.

If we look ahead, we see that the strong demand we noted during the fourth quarter continued into January. Together with stable order intake, this indicates a continued positive trend in demand during the first quarter of 2022. The challenges continue to be the handling of the strained supply chain and to offset the increased inflationary pressure through higher productivity.

Overall, we are very proud that, despite a challenging business environment, we have succeeded in meeting our customers’ demand in a positive way. I want to end by thanking all of Bufab’s 1,500 employees for a great achievement during the year. Together, we have delivered Bufab’s best ever result!

Johan Lindqvist
President and CEO


Conference call

A conference call will be held on 10 February 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CET. Johan Lindqvist, President and CEO, and Marcus Söderberg, CFO, will present the results. The conference call will be held in English.

To participate in the conference, use any of the following dial-in numbers: +44 (0)203 009 57 10, UK 08 444 93 3 57, Sweden 08 506 921 85 or the US 191 772 001 78. Conference code: 3386108.

Please dial in 5-10 minutes ahead in order to complete the short registration process.


Contact

Johan Lindqvist
President and CEO
+46 370 69 69 00
johan.lindqvist@bufab.com

Marcus Söderberg
CFO
+46 370 69 69 66
marcus.soderberg@bufab.com


This information is such that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned contacts on 10 February 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Bufab AB (publ) Box 2266 SE-331 02 Värnamo, Corp. Reg. No. 556685-6240
Tel: +46 370 69 69 00 Fax +46 370 69 69 10
www.bufab.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)

    How far off is Genel Energy plc ( LON:GENL ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Ovolo Hotels: H.K., Singapore Must Open To World

    Ovolo Hotels CEO Girish Jhunjhnuwala believes Hong Kong and Singapore must open to the world if they want to remain regional hubs. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • The total return for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Fevertree Drinks Plc ( LON:FEVR ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...

  • Keywords Studios plc's (LON:KWS) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Keywords Studios' (LON:KWS) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Crude Oil Markets Find a Bid

    Crude oil markets initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life as we recaptured the overall uptrend.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) in the Hands of U.S Inflation and the NASDAQ 100 Response

    Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to breakout from $45,000 levels in spite of 6 days in the green from 7. Today’s U.S inflation figures will be a test.

  • Crypto M&A Soared Almost 5,000% in 2021, PwC Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of mergers and acquisitions in the cryptocurrency industry jumped 4,846% in 2021, PwC said in a report.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe average deal size reached $179.7 million from $52.7 millio

  • France's SocGen quadruples profit, expects improved profitability

    PARIS (Reuters) -French lender Societe Generale on Thursday reported a near quadrupling of fourth-quarter profit on lower pandemic-related charges and a rebound in retail banking and equity trading. France's third-largest listed bank, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, also said it expected to improve profitability in the coming years. SocGen said it expected its underlying cost-to-income ratio - a key measure of banks' profitability - to be between 66% and 68% this year, from 67% in 2021 and 74.6% in 2020.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Uber Jumps After Fourth-Quarter Sales Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. rallied in late trading after fourth-quarter revenue topped estimates and the ride-hailing giant reported the most active users in its history, easing fears about a disruption from Covid-19’s omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk

  • 2 Green Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Its value has dropped substantially in recent months. Could the biotech's fortunes change this year?