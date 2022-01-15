U.S. markets closed

BUFFALO BILLS WELCOME CAESARS SPORTSBOOK AS AN OFFICIAL MOBILE SPORTS BETTING PARTNER

·4 min read
In this article:
Caesars Sportsbook to create emperor-worthy fan experiences and open a sportsbook-style lounge at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buffalo Bills and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced a multi-year partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook an Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the Buffalo Bills. The partnership combines custom fan experiences 'fit for a Caesar', significant sponsorship assets, and provides Caesars Sportsbook naming rights to a new sportsbook-style premium club lounge at Highmark Stadium.

Details on the brand-new club in the northwest corner tower of the existing Business Class Club will be available prior to the start of the 2022 Buffalo Bills season. In addition to the new space, Caesars Sportsbook gains access to the use of official Buffalo Bills logos and marks, as well as access to a wide range of VIP experiences and hospitality assets to make available for Caesars Sportsbook bettors through the Caesars Sportsbook app's integration with the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to connect with one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "We're ready to welcome Bills fans into the Caesars Empire and offer them access to best-in-class hospitality experiences through our Caesars Sportsbook app as we continue to expand our footprint across the state of New York and beyond."

Broadcast and digital content across Bills' properties, TV-visible in-game signage, and access to unique fan activations at Highmark Stadium, are all included in this partnership as Caesars Sportsbook will extend its outreach beyond Western New York to Bills fans in Southern Ontario. Bills fans attending the Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots can also enjoy a co-branded beanie giveaway.

"The Caesars Sportsbook app is a premier sports betting app that connects sports fans and delivers best-in-class experiences," said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr. Vice President of Business Development. "We're very excited to work together with Caesars to engage Bills fans throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario, bringing these unique experiences right to their fingertips. We look forward to the new attraction Caesars will bring to Highmark Stadium next season, and to working with Caesars Sportsbook for many years to come."

Caesars Sportsbook was among the first sports betting operators to launch in the state of New York on the day mobile sports wagering went live. Bills fans and eligible sports fans across the Empire State can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS or Android and place sports wagers on their favorite teams. Caesars Sportsbook is the only app in the state to reward sports bettors with every bet they place through Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPENY (846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369).

About Pegula Sports & Entertainment
Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) streamlines key business areas across all Pegula family-owned sports and entertainment properties including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Rochester Knighthawks, LECOM Harborcenter and ADPRO Sports. PSE aims to be a leader in the sports and entertainment industry by bringing together the individual resources, capabilities and talents of each of its entities to create a cohesive and sustainable brand that together represents the Pegula family's interest. PSE's mission is to achieve long term success through teamwork while constantly striving for excellence and placing fans first in all that we do to ensure our brands create memorable experiences.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buffalo-bills-welcome-caesars-sportsbook-as-an-official-mobile-sports-betting-partner-301461554.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

