BUFFALO GAMES ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH EASTPOINT

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Games is pleased to announce the merger of EastPoint Sports with and into Buffalo Holding Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Buffalo Games, which closed on January 31, 2023.

The combination of the two companies enhances Buffalo Games' market leading family fun platform now comprised of an expanded portfolio of games and puzzles. EastPoint is a leader in the outdoor and indoor recreational games category and brings a complementary set of games to the Buffalo Games portfolio including tailgate games and lawn games such as cornhole and ladderball and indoor games such as darts and air hockey. EastPoint markets its products under owned and licensed brands such as NFL, NHL, Nerf, and KanJam. Both companies have significant presence in the mass retail, e-commerce, and specialty channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome the EastPoint team to our platform of market leading games. We identified the outdoor/indoor games category as a significant opportunity for growth, and we look forward to bringing enhanced innovation and excitement to the category through EastPoint's market leading products," said Buffalo Games CEO, Nagendra Raina.

Buffalo Games has become the leading family fun platform comprised of jigsaw puzzles and board, table, and party games for adults, children, and families. The Company is the largest designer and U.S. manufacturer of jigsaw puzzles working closely with artists and other licensors of artwork and images including Thomas Kinkade, Star Wars, Charles Wysocki, among others. The Company's leading games portfolio includes titles such as Watch Ya Mouth® and Skee-Ball®. In addition to licensed products, the Company's owned brand, Chuckle & Roar, focuses on games and puzzles for preschool and young children. Buffalo Games manages an expansive portfolio of relationships with leading licensors, inventors, and artists that feed the Company's internal innovation and product development functions led by a design team with deep industry experience.

About EastPoint

Founded in 2009, EastPoint develops, imports, and markets indoor and outdoor games sold through retail and e-commerce channels in North America. Product categories include tailgate games, lawn games, indoor game accessories, and table games. EastPoint is headquartered in Succasunna, New Jersey and has approximately 100 employees. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.eastpointsports.com.

About Buffalo Games

Founded in 1986, Buffalo Games is a manufacturer, innovator, and marketer of jigsaw puzzles and board, table, and party games for adults, children, and families in the mass retail, specialty, and e-commerce channels. With approximately 320 employees, Buffalo Games is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.buffalogames.com.

