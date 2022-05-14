U.S. markets closed

The Buffalo mass shooting gunman live-streamed the attack on Twitch

Kelsey Vlamis,Michelle Mark
·2 min read
The Buffalo mass shooting gunman live-streamed the attack on Twitch
Police secure a perimeter after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Police secure a perimeter after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

  • A gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, Saturday, killing at least 10 people.

  • The suspect live-streamed the attack on Twitch, the platform confirmed.

  • Officials said the attack was racially motivated and that 11 out of the 13 people shot were Black.

The gunman in a mass shooting that killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday live-streamed the attack on Twitch, the platform confirmed.

"We are devastated to hear about the shooting that took place this afternoon in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts go out to the community impacted by this tragedy. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents. The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content," Twitch said in a statement provided to Insider.

A spokesperson said their investigation found the livestream was removed within two minutes of the start of the violence. They added the company was monitoring the platform for any accounts that may try to reshare the content.

Officials said an 18-year-old white gunman opened fire at a Tops grocery store Saturday afternoon in a racially motivated attack. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, adding the gunman was wearing tactical gear.

Authorities also said the gunman live-streamed the attack using a camera that was attached to the tactical helmet he was wearing.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect but said he would be charged with first-degree murder and arraigned by Saturday night.

The incident was not the first time Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, was used to live-stream a mass shooting. In 2019, thousands of people watched a Twitch live-stream of a shooting at a synagogue in Germany before it was taken down.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference Saturday evening and condemned the social media platforms the gunman used. Though she did not specifically name Twitch, she suggested that all platforms that allowed the suspect to spread his message of racial hatred were complicit in his crime.

"They can be in a sense an accomplice to a crime like this. Perhaps not legally, but morally. They created the platform to allow this hate to be spewed," Hochul said. "The act of live-streaming this. The fact that this could even be hosted on a platform. It's absolutely shocking."

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • 10 Killed In Buffalo Grocery Store Shooting Livestreamed To Twitch; Suspect Identified

    13 people were shot at a Buffalo, NY supermarket on Saturday by Payton Gendron—an 18-year-old white male streaming live to Twitch—with 10 succumbing to their injuries, according to multiple reports. The assailant pulled up to a Tops Friendly Market, wearing tactical gear and carrying an assault weapon, around 2:30 p.m., shooting a security guard and three […]

  • Mass Shooting Apparently Planned On Discord, Streamed On Twitch, Investigated As Hate Crime [Updated]

    Tragedy struck New York on May 14 as an 18-year-old white male shot and killed at least 10 people in the city of Buffalo, police said. The shooter, whose online username is reportedly “jimboboiii”, has been taken into custody after livestreaming the whole thing on gaming platform Twitch, the company confirmed on Saturday evening. The shooter released a 180-page manifesto detailing his racist and anti-Semitic views, which he partially attributes to controversial online forum 4chan. The document a

  • 10 Killed as Racist Gunman Livestreams Supermarket Massacre

    Jeffrey T. Barnes/ReutersA racist, rifle-toting, livestreaming gunman wearing body armor opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three before being talked out of killing himself, police said.“This was pure evil, a straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia. Officials said they uncovered evidence that “racial animus” was at play but did not provide details.Eleven of the victims are Black, and two are white. The susp

  • Man arrested in connection with homicide at Mesa Circle K

    The Mesa Police Department arrested Adam David Gomez, 20, on Friday after a man was found dead inside a truck at a Mesa Circle K last month.

  • Buffalo, New York shooting kills at least 10 people

    A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a "hate crime and racially motived violent extremism," killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

  • Democrats call for action after Buffalo, Milwaukee shootings: ‘It doesn’t have to be this way’

    Democratic lawmakers on Saturday responded to shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Milwaukee, Wis., that together left more than 10 dead and dozens injured, decrying the violent attacks and issuing calls to action. In Buffalo on Saturday, a gunman walked into a Tops Friendly Market wearing body armor, pulled out a rifle and opened fire, The…

  • Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

    Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state's request for a stay of a district judge's injunction blocking the law. The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views and requires them to publicly disclose how they moderate content.

  • New York police say that 13 people shot, 10 dead, during 'mass shooting' at Buffalo grocery store

    The Buffalo Police Department said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon they are on the scene of a “mass shooting” at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

  • 10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket in Buffalo, New York

    Ten people were killed in a mass shooting Saturday at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, officials said in a news conference. Authorities are calling the incident a racially motivated hate crime, and they say the 18-year-old suspect is in custody. Watch their remarks.

  • Appeals court lets Texas enforce, for now, social media law sought by conservatives

    For now, Texas is allowed to enforce its new social media law — targeting Twitter, Facebook and other sites that Republicans say censor conservatives.

  • Amber Tamblyn wants reproductive freedom for her 39th birthday: 'All I want for my birthday is to fight'

    Actress, writer, and activist Amber Tamblyn, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday to request that in honor of her birthday, followers attend a march for reproductive rights.

  • Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say

    Attorneys for Young Thug, who was arrested this week under an indictment accusing him of co-founding a violent street gang, filed an emergency motion Friday seeking bond for the Atlanta rapper, calling his confinement “inhumane." The performer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home.

  • Nurse Spared Jail After Accidentally Killing Patient

    AP Photo/Mark HumphreyA Tennessee nurse was sentenced to probation on Friday after she was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for mistakenly killing a patient by giving her the wrong medication.The criminal case of RaDonda Vaught—a 38-year-old former registered nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center—became a cause célèbre for those in her profession. Her prosecution sparked outrage and protests from nurses across the country and inspired a petition signed by more than 200,000 peop

  • Suspect in deadly Fresno hit-and-run that dragged woman for 8 miles arrested, authorities say

    29-year-old Monique Contreraz was pushing a shopping cart and walking her dog on a leash when she was hit by a pickup truck in northwest Fresno and dragged for 8 miles, police said.

  • Update: Woman killed after getting dragged 8 miles in Fresno. Police found this truck

    The victim’s body was too badly damaged to initially determine the gender, police say.

  • Grandfather, uncle of girl killed in exorcism arrested

    The grandfather and uncle of a 3-year-old girl killed last fall during an exorcism at a Northern California church were arrested this week in connection with her death, police said Friday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony because they believed she was “possessed by an evil spirit,” court documents show. Police on Wednesday arrested Rene Trigueros-Hernandez, the child's grandfather and pastor of the Iglesia Apostoles y Profetas, a tiny Pentecostal church in San Jose, and Rene Hernandez-Santos, the child’s uncle.

  • Grandfather and Uncle Charged With Mother for Girl’s Fatal 12-Hour Exorcism

    San Jose PDAn uncle and grandfather are joining a mother behind bars after a three year-old-girl was killed during a horrific, 12-hour exorcism. Claudia Hernandez, 25, of San Jose, California, was first charged in January for the death of her daughter, Arely Hernandez, who she believed possessed a demon, court documents show. Following the horrific death, Hernandez posted a lengthy video to YouTube where she casually claimed her daughter’s death “is what it is.” On Friday, investigators addition

  • Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

    Police in central California were searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles (13 kilometers) to a hotel parking lot, where she was found dead. The 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck at the intersection of Herndon and Millburn in Fresno, said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. The man kept driving with the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where he parked in the parking lot, got out of the pickup truck and went to the lobby to ask for a room, Dooley said.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform EminiFX CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • ‘He Saved Some Lives’: Cop-Turned-Guard Killed in Battle With Buffalo Gunman

    Courtesy Aaron Salter, IIILOCKPORT, New York—After serving as a Buffalo police officer for 30 years, Aaron Salter Jr. spent the last four working as a security guard at the Tops Friendly Markets store on the east side of the city.That’s where he was Saturday afternoon when a gunman stalked in with a military-style assault rifle in his hands and hate in his heart and opened fire.Authorities said Salter acted like the cop he was: He pulled out his weapon and tried to take down the gunman, whom pol