Buffalo Wild Wings has 'closed for good' in Manitowoc

Manitowoc Buffalo Wild Wings building

MANITOWOC – If you are craving some honey barbecue or mango habanero-flavored sauces and chicken wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, you’ll likely have to take a road trip out of town.

A sign on the door of Manitowoc’s Buffalo Wild Wings, 4140 Harbor Town Lane, reads “Closed for Good.”

The chain restaurant’s parking lot is empty, all Buffalo Wild Wings signs have been removed from the building and the phone number is no longer in service.

A sign on the door of Buffalo Wild Wings in Manitowoc

Social media sites say the restaurant is open, but doors are locked.

The closure likely happened recently, but the exact date of the closure could not be immediately confirmed.

Streetwise has reached out to the owners of the Harbor Town Center retail space for any information they might have on the restaurant’s closure. Stay tuned for more information as we learn more.

The Buffalo Wild Wings website lists the next closest restaurant to Manitowoc as being at 4005 State 28 in Sheboygan Falls.

