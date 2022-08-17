Buffalo Wild Wings releases its first-ever pizza — topped with hand-spun wings

Buffalo Wild Wings officially unveiled its first-ever pizza — just in time for NFL season.

The sports bar chain announced that its new "Boneless Bar Pizza" will be available for dine-in at Buffalo Wild Wing locations nationwide beginning Wednesday.

The new thin-crust offering, which retails for $9.99 and features hand-spun wings on top of the pizza, is available for a limited time in both buffalo and honey BBQ flavors.

The buffalo variation includes ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and mozzarella cheese, topped with hand-spun boneless buffalo wings, pickled hot peppers, chopped green onion with a medium buffalo sauce drizzle.

The honey BBQ alternative features honey BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheeses, topped with hand-spun honey BBQ boneless wings, bacon crumbles, pickled hot peppers, chopped green onion with a medium and honey BBQ sauce drizzle.

Buffalo Wild Wings Boneless Bar Pizza (Courtesy: Buffalo Wild Wings)

Described as "the ultimate game day food," Buffalo Wild Wings is pushing the product ahead of NFL season — when fans typically gorge on both pizza and wings.

An estimated 12.5 million pizzas were ordered during last year's Super Bowl, according to the American Pizza Society, while an estimated 1.42 billion wings were consumed.

Super Bowl wing consumption has risen an average of 1.1% per year, according The National Chicken Council — despite higher prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' July Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed chicken prices soar 17.6% last month while the overall cost of food rose 10.9% — the highest increase since May of 1979.

Higher prices have hit popular chicken products across the industry, with the cost of fast food chicken sandwiches steadily rising over the years.

Yahoo Finance reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings for comment on the impact of food inflation, but has yet to hear back.

'Seeing some trade down'

Restaurant executives have noted the pressures facing both consumers and businesses amid record-high inflation, with a particular focus on lower income consumers.

McDonald's, which beat earnings estimates in its most recent quarter, saw same-store sales rise 3.7% — driven by menu price hikes.

CFO Kevin Ozan said that the company is "seeing some trade down" amid the current environment, explaining, "We're seeing customers, and specifically lower income customers, trade down to value offerings and fewer combo meals."

McDonald's executives surmised that the impact of inflation will continue into the end of the year with menu prices up in the high single digits and a "little higher than" last quarter when prices rose roughly 8%.

Yum Brands (YUM) CEO David Gibbs added that the global consumer is "getting more cautious" with the pullback seen in lower-income consumers becoming "more pronounced."

Similarly, Chipotle (CMG) CEO Brian Niccol noted on the earnings call that the company has seen a retreat from lower-income consumers, but "fortunately for Chipotle ... the majority of our customers are a higher household income consumer."

The restaurant chain announced planned price increases in August "in the mid to high-single digits" to help offset rising costs. The company raised menu prices by 4% in the first quarter of 2022 (on top of earlier price hikes in June 2021 and December 2021.)

