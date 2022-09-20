U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,846.20
    -53.69 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,581.54
    -438.14 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,412.26
    -122.76 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.33
    -26.52 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    -2.15 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.16 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0910 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8090
    +0.5910 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,940.55
    -314.83 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.75
    -7.28 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.98
    -58.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

BUFFERZONE Launched European Activities at Lenovo UK&I Mercedes-Benz World Event

·2 min read

The company presented its Safe Workspace for endpoint cybersecurity solution at Lenovo's Security & CSP Live @Mercedes-Benz World event

SURREY, England, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions which protect organizations from advanced threats such as ransomware, zero-days and phishing scams, has officially launched its Safe Workspace solution in Europe at Lenovo's Security & CSP Live @Mercedes-Benz World event, which took place on September 14, 2022 in Surrey, UK.

The gathering was aimed at driving awareness of Lenovo's ThinkShield cybersecurity portfolio amongst UK&I business partners. BUFFERZONE, a preferred Lenovo vendor, has been chosen to present its next gen endpoint security solution.

"The Mercedes-Benz Lenovo event was an excellent opportunity for us to launch Safe Workspace in the UK and introduce this simple and highly effective solution which enables safe work from anywhere to the European market," said Mor Miller, BUFFERZONE VP of Business Development.

By using BUFFERZONE Safe Workspace, Lenovo IT & MSSP business partners can benefit from:

  • Reduced cost associated with help desk calls, time spent troubleshooting, and reimaging infected systems. This allows IT departments and/or MSSPs to support more clients with less staff.

  • Eliminate costs associated with alerts and false positives coming from the most common and risky attack vectors such as web browsing, emails and external storage devices. This allows IT staff to focus their efforts on protecting organizations from other critical attack vectors.

  • License options are available for all product features. Customers are billed monthly or annually.

  • Manage each organization with a centralized management console. They have the flexibility to drill down to individual clients for details with a few clicks. Easy to manage and deploy to thousands of endpoints.

About BUFFERZONE

BUFFERZONE® SafeWorkSpace™ solution protects enterprises and SMBs from advanced threats including zero-day, ransomware, drive-by downloads, phishing and APTs. By using BUFFERZONE zero trust containment, IT can grant a hybrid workforce seamless access to internet, email and removable storage, while reducing IT operational cost and keeping the organization safe.

To learn more, visit: www.bufferzonesecurity.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Loren Rozenbloom
Marketing Manager
BUFFERZONE
loren.rozenbloom@bufferzonesecurity.com
+972.3.644.4012

©2022 BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All rights reserved. BUFFERZONE® is a registered trademark of BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bufferzone-launched-european-activities-at-lenovo-uki-mercedes-benz-world-event-301628478.html

SOURCE BUFFERZONE

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Significant Risk of Investing In Okta

    This identity and authentication company began this year by losing its customers' and investors' trust.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope, Anterix and Bandwidth

    CommScope, Anterix and Bandwidth have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Elon Musk Proposes Starlink Access in Iran as Protests Spread

    The founder of SpaceX said on Twitter he would seek an exemption to U.S. sanctions on Iran for his satellite-internet system.

  • Is Ethereum Still a Buy After The Merge?

    After undergoing one of the most significant upgrades in the short history of cryptocurrencies, here's what investors should plan on for Ethereum's future.

  • Bitcoin Price Slips Toward $19,000

    Bitcoin's dollar value dropped Tuesday, falling 2% from its late-Monday level to $19,129. The world's largest cryptocurrency had suffered a steeper selloff during the previous day, before regaining most of that ground to stand just 1% lower by 5 p.m. ET. The downward move Tuesday came as U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Gain From Cloud Transition

    The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. COMM, ATEX and BAND are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.

  • Post-Merge, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin Are All Getting Hit Hard

    Today's price action in the world of cryptocurrencies has once again reflected the bearish sentiment of a broad swath of growth investors. As of 10 a.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), and Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) plunged 6.7%, 10.5%, and 7.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. This move follows last week's completion of Ethereum's The Merge, posing a critical question to investors with respect to whether this major upgrade as a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event.

  • Watch Out For Crypto Scams Linked To the Queen

    Scammers are focused on making money and don't miss any opportunities, especially when news is global.

  • Uber says Lapsus$-linked hacker responsible for breach

    Uber said the attacker had not accessed any user accounts and the databases that store sensitive user information such as credit card numbers, bank account or trip details. "The attacker accessed several internal systems, and our investigation has focused on determining whether there was any material impact," Uber said, adding that investigation was still ongoing. Friday's cybersecurity incident had brought down Uber's internal communication system for a while and employees were restricted to use Salesforce-owned office messaging app Slack.

  • Israel considers shutting copper networks in shift to fibre optics

    Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday. His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their opinions by Nov. 24, he said in a statement. The minister pointed to Singapore as having fully switched to full use of fibre optics, while Australia and New Zealand are in advanced stages of the process.

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch: Private Valuations Fall Amid Bear Market

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • AMP handed $9.7 million penalty for charging pensioners 'fees for no service'

    The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) had alleged in 2018 that companies related to the wealth manager charged fees from customers despite being notified that they were no longer able to access the advice. Between July 2015 and September 2018, AMP entities deducted A$356,188 in fees even though they were aware that the members had ceased their employment and could no longer receive advice services, the court found. "Although AMP has remediated A$691,032 to affected customers, the court found AMP failed to investigate whether or not there was a systemic issue, despite many complaints over a lengthy period of time," ASIC said.

  • Jerome Powell’s Inflation Whisperer: Paul Volcker

    Aiming to reduce inflation even at the risk of recession, the Fed Chairman draws on a 1980s playbook. “We must keep at it until the job is done.”

  • Oxford Industries Buys Johnny Was for $270M

    The California-based women's bohemian brand will join Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer as part of the $1.3 billion Atlanta-based firm.

  • Companies and Nonprofits Expand Efforts to Hire Veterans

    Efforts to spur hiring of U.S. military veterans have ramped up in recent years. Many private-sector companies and nonprofits are introducing or expanding programs that help match veterans with civilian jobs. “You’re seeing better programs that are coming from lessons learned and that are much more tailored to where the specific needs are,” says Crystal Cochran, senior director of programs and events at Hiring Our Heroes, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce initiative that works to connect the military community with meaningful employment opportunities.

  • ICO Promoter Ian Balina Charged With Violating Federal Securities Laws

    Crypto promoter Ian Balina has been charged with violating federal securities laws for his role in promoting – and later reselling – tokens connected to a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO).

  • Fed Meeting Preview: Why The S&P 500 Bear Market Will Stay On The Prowl

    Fed meeting preview: Policymakers face an easy call: Confirm the bad news markets are coming to terms with, or give the S&P 500 reason to rally.