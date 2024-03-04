In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why they think Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) and Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) are better stocks to buy right now than D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), in which Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) just sold its entire stake. Also discussed: NVR (NYSE: NVR) and Lennar (NYSE: LEN.B).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 27, 2024. The video was published on March 2, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in D.r. Horton right now?

Before you buy stock in D.r. Horton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and D.r. Horton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Jason Hall has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Green Brick Partners, and Meritage Homes. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Green Brick Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Green Brick Partners, Lennar, and NVR. The Motley Fool recommends Meritage Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Buffett Just Sold This Under-the-Radar Stock: 2 Better Choices to Buy was originally published by The Motley Fool