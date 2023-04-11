Buffett says he holds 7.4% stake in five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu-Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, tours the exhibit hall at the company's annual meeting in Omaha

TOKYO (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett is considering additional investment in Japanese stocks and said he holds a 7.4% stake in each of five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu Corp, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Buffett also said he would visit Japanese trading houses and Tungaloy Corp offices during his stay in Japan this time.

Berkshire Hathaway had more than a 6% stake in each of those five trading houses, according to regulatory filings made in November last year.

The other trading houses are Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co, Sumitomo Corp and Marubeni.

