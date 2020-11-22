U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,557.54
    -24.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,263.48
    -219.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.97
    -49.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    +1.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    42.47
    +0.57 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8290
    -0.0250 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8280
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,521.68
    +123.79 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    +9.24 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,351.45
    +17.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,527.37
    -106.97 (-0.42%)
     

A bug meant Twitter Fleets could still be seen after they disappear

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

Twitter is the latest social media site to allow users to experiment with posting disappearing content. Fleets, as Twitter calls them, allows its mobile users post short stories, like photos or videos with overlaying text, that are set to vanish after 24 hours.

But a bug meant that fleets weren't deleting properly and could still be accessed long after 24 hours had expired. Details of the bug were posted in a series of tweets on Saturday, less than a week after the feature launched.

The bug effectively allowed anyone to access and download a user's fleets without triggering a notification that the user's fleet had been read and by whom. The implication is that this bug could be abused to archive a user's fleets after they expire.

Using an app that's designed to interact with Twitter's back-end systems via its developer API. What returned was a list of fleets from the server. Each fleet had its own direct URL, which when opened in a browser would load the fleet as an image or a video. But even after the 24 hours elapsed, the server would still return links to fleets that had already disappeared from view in the Twitter app.

When reached, a Twitter spokesperson said a fix was on the way. "We're aware of a bug accessible through a technical workaround where some Fleets media URLs may be accessible after 24 hours. We are working on a fix that should be rolled out shortly."

Twitter acknowledged that the fix means that fleets should now expire properly, it said it won't delete the fleet from its servers for up to 30 days — and that it may hold onto fleets for longer if they violate its rules. We checked that we could still load fleets from their direct URLs even after they expire.

Fleet with caution.

Twitter rolls out Stories, aka ‘Fleets,’ to all users; will also test a Clubhouse rival

Latest Stories

  • Tesla, XPeng, Other EV Stocks Are On Fire. This Is Why.

    Shares of electric-vehicle companies are up an average of 30%—this week. A mix of trading-related and fundamental factors are responsible.

  • Trump strips US Fed of emergency credit powers in latest scorched-earth move

    The Trump Administration is to shut down the emergency lending powers of the US Federal Reserve, taking extraordinary action to block reserve funds for the incoming Biden Treasury and prevent a Democrat bail-out of state and local governments. The pre-emptive strike marks a breakdown in the normal co-operation between the US Treasury and the Fed, and comes just as the winter wave of Covid-19 reaches a crescendo. The services sector is already spiralling back into contraction, with a cliff-edge approaching for jobless support. “We are in a perilous moment for the economy,” said Jason Furman, the former head of the White House Council of Economic Advisors. Vaccine euphoria has lifted Wall Street to record highs but evisceration of the Fed’s backstop powers before the pandemic is over threatens to destabilise parts of the credit system. The US Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, has told the Fed that he will not roll over five of its nine Great Depression powers under the Article 13 (3) of the Federal Reserve Act. There will be a suspension of its lending facilities for companies, local governments, and ‘Main Street’ loans at the end of the year.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market

    Its market capitalization is a modest $932 million, and last year it reported barely selling any electric cars. It has been a bumpy ride, The stock nearly doubled in the first four days of the past week, after an announcement from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that two models that Kandi plans to launch in the U.S. qualify for tax rebates. Then, on Friday morning, the shares plunged more than 20% after the company said it would raise $100 million through a private placement of stock—the second market-jolting placement in two weeks.

  • Jeff Bezos Hands $684 Million of Amazon Stock to Nonprofits

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos gave $684 million of Amazon.com Inc. stock to non-profits, days after posting on Instagram that he’d chosen 16 organizations to be the first recipients of money from the Bezos Earth Fund.The world’s richest man donated 220,825 shares of the e-commerce juggernaut, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Amazon founder has given away stock worth $856 million this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which estimates his fortune at $183.6 billion.Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February as a $10 billion endeavor to combat climate change. On Monday he named the first recipients getting $791 million in donations, including the Environmental Defense Fund and the World Wildlife Fund. The billionaire had been criticized for a paltry philanthropic record before ramping up his contributions in recent years.Read more: Bezos fund discloses first grantsBezos has been on an Amazon selling spree this year. Earlier this month, he sold $3 billion of Amazon stock, the latest in a series of transactions that now exceed $10 billion this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 11 semiconductor stocks expected to rise up to 47% over the next year

    Analysts expect semiconductor companies to increase sales at a faster pace than those of S&P 500 members in 2021 and 2022.

  • Giant Pension Slashed Tesla, GE, AT&T Stock Positions. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Canada Pension Plan materially cut investments in Tesla, GE, and AT&T stock in the third quarter. Canada’s largest pension also bought Citigroup stock.

  • 7 reasons why energy stocks will be 60% higher a year from now

    Like World Wide Wrestling champ Randy Orton, energy stocks came from “outta nowhere” this month to beat the heck out of the rest of the market. From the day before Pfizer (PFE) first gave optimism a booster shot with great vaccine news (on Nov. 9) through the close on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (XOP) shot up 29.6%. Energy stocks are still a strong buy.

  • The Stocks the Pros Own Usually Beat the Market. Here’s a List of Their 10 Most Popular Bets.

    “Quarterly baskets of the 10 (plus) most owned stocks by mutual funds and hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 six and 12 months later,” Citigroup equity strategists said.

  • Cancer-Fighting Biotechs Jump 1,000% in Shadow of Covid Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of biotech companies fighting yet another modern disease - cancer - have seen their shares soar over 1,000% this year.Investors’ optimism on promising results on cancer-fighting platforms by Cardiff Oncology Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has propelled the duo to the group of five best performers in the Nasdaq Composite Index of nearly 3,000 stocks. While Covid-19 has dominated headlines, boosting shares of companies involved in vaccines, cancer therapies and even treatments for easily-spread bacterial infections remain an area for investors to make millions.Trillium has skyrocketed 1,606% this year, while Cardiff rallied 1,244%. Seres Therapeutics Inc., which is developing drugs for common bacterial infections and ulcerative colitis, surged 829%. Trillium, the best performer of the three, only lags Novavax Inc., which has ridden a wave of euphoria following the development of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.The pickup in trading volume is almost as impressive. Investors have daily traded over 1 million shares of Seres and Trillium. That compares with 1.1 million shares for industry heavyweights Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 1.8 million shares for Biogen Inc.Biotech Nerd“There are a lot of other technologies that are really transforming medicines that are very powerful and also very valuable,” said Brad Loncar, chief executive officer at Loncar Investments. “Unless you’re a biotech nerd like we are and follow it every day, you might not know about it because what’s happening with vaccines and treatments is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of helping patients and moving stocks in the biotech sector.”However, biotechnology stocks are anything but sure bets. None of the three companies have successfully brought a drug to market and face key catalysts that will dictate their success in the coming weeks and months.Impending CatalystsCardiff, based in San Diego, has undergone a renaissance after changing its name from Trovagene and placing Mark Erlander at the helm of the company back in May. The CEO quickly struck a pact to fund a mid-stage study of the company’s lead drug onvansertib for colon cancer, winning support from industry heavyweights like RA Capital Management LLC and Venrock Partners Management V LLC.While it has only four sell-side analysts covering the stock, the firm is a unanimous buy with the average analyst price target implying shares could run another 64% over the coming year. Cardiff’s lead program in colon cancer represents “an area of serious unmet need,” according to HC Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju. Data from a study of the company’s combination trial are expected to come at a medical meeting in January and could move shares further, he said.For Trillium investors that have stuck with its revival led by chief executive Jan Skvarka, the payout has been massive. The stock has surged 4,550% since Skvarka joined the company last September and is the top stock by a mile on Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index this year -- skyrocketing past tech behemoth Shopify Inc. and a bevy of gold miners by more than tenfold.The next catalyst for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech firm will be updated results from a pair of cancer drugs at the American Society of Hematology meeting next month. Promising data have been the key driver of the stock’s surge and fresh results could spark a move higher, according to analysts.Seres, which is also based in Cambridge, was transformed in August when it reported promising data from a study of its medicine as a treatment for bacteria-caused colon infection, known as C. difficile colitis. The results sparked a 389% one-day rally. The advancement of the company’s broader pipeline will be key going into 2021, according to analysts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Emerging Markets, Kandi, Simon Property, Plug Power And More

    * The cover story from this weekend's Barron's discusses why now is the time for investors to start shopping abroad. * Other featured articles examine emerging market value stocks worth a look, alternative ways to invest in stocks with lofty share prices and the post-vaccine sweet spot for stocks. * Also, the prospects for a Chinese EV maker, a mall operator, regional banks, virtual reality and more.Cover story "Investors, Put the Rest of the World on Your Radar" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that the United States trounced foreign markets in the past decade, but now it is time to start shopping abroad. Twenty stock picks from the international roundtable include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).Matt Smith's "A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market" shows how Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI), a Chinese producer of gas-powered all-terrain vehicles and electric-car parts, embodies the promise (and potential pitfalls) for investors in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch a small electric car in December.In "The Mall Isn't Dead. It's Time to Shop for Simon Property Group Stock," Liz Moyer makes the case that Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), the largest U.S. mall operator, is using its financial strength to weather the retail crisis. The article also points out that the real estate investment trust has a dividend that yields almost 7%.Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SNV) and other stocks in this beaten-down group have had a strong rally in the past few weeks, notes Carleton English in "5 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy After the Covid-Vaccine Rally." Find out why Barron's believes they still have plenty more upside.In Bill Alpert's "Plug Power Has Soared This Year. How Walmart, Amazon Also Benefited From the Green-Energy Rally," see the two big beneficiaries of one of this year's stock market standouts, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), a pioneer of clean-energy power supplies for forklifts and other traditional gas-guzzlers."Emerging Market Value Stocks Are Worth a Look" by Craig Mellow discusses why emerging markets value stocks look especially attractive, assuming the rotation from growth stocks has started. Find out whether ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) is one of those stocks worth a look now.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And MoreThere are simple ways for novices without much cash to begin building a portfolio in some of the market's biggest names, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Daisy Maxey's "Daunted by Lofty Share Prices? Here Are 3 Ways for Novice Investors to Get In on the Action."In "How the Vaccine Era Could Be a Sweet Spot for Stocks," Jacob Sonenshine focuses on why the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NYSE: MRNA) vaccines, and the economic recovery they are expected to bring, may not stoke much inflation. See how that could be beneficial for stocks.Max A. Cherney's "Virtual Reality Is No Longer Just a Dream" says that there has been talk about virtual reality for decades, but it has gone pretty much nowhere. However, six years after Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) paid $2 billion for virtual reality firm Oculus, the deal may be starting to pay off, thanks to the launch of its Quest 2.Also in this week's Barron's: * A value fund that goes above and beyond * What helped stocks look past last week's bad headlines * How to protect portfolios amid low yields and high volatility * Why low volatility ahead does not mean smooth sailing for stocks * Five ETFs riding the rebound in value stocks * Whether forgiving student loans is bad economics * Bucket list travel being booked in record numbers * The ongoing debate of the viability of bitcoinAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Avis, Biglari And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • Stock Market Rally Rotation Over As Coronavirus Cases Soar? Qualcomm Near Buy Point; Apple, Microsoft, Amazon Look Tired

    Is the stock market rally rotation over? Growth led last week as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. But megacaps look tired.

  • AMD, Twilio, Novocure Among 5 Stocks Flashing Multiple Buy Signals

    Rebounds from the 10-week line and breaking trend lines offer ways to start early positions in leaders. AMD, Twilio and Novocure offer both buy signals now.

  • Inflation May Be About to Pick Up Sharply

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- It may seem strange to be worried about inflation in the midst of a global recession, a pandemic and huge political ructions in the U.S., but I strongly suspect that it’s about to pick up both soon and sharply. How fast this happens depends on how quickly the developed world recovers over the next few months, but pressures are building. As has been the case for many years, global inflation has “Made in Asia” stamped all over it. This time, though, that’s likely to be compounded by much greater supply constraints in the economy.First, a little humility. Forecasting inflation is fiendishly hard. Generally, the best forecast is what inflation is at the moment. Central banks have been neither good at forecasting inflation nor creating it. This is because, in essence, classical economics largely assumes that, all things being equal, increasing the supply of money pushes inflation higher. And yet, after years of rate cutting, quantitative easing and so forth, the only thing that has gone up is asset prices. It has been Apple Inc., as it were, not apples.Clearly, then, not all things are equal. Economic models assumed that how quickly money changes hands (its velocity, in the jargon) is both stable and predictable. Instead, it has collapsed. That’s why all those people who predicted a massive rise in inflation as a result of central bank QE have been wrong. Velocity may pick up — your guess is as good as mine — but that wouldn’t tell us much about what happens in the next couple of years as it’s more of a long-term indicator. And there are signs aplenty that inflation is headed higher.Ask yourself the following counterfactual. Had you known that the developed-world economy would be largely shut down, what would you have expected to happen to the prices of traded goods? Probably, you’d have expected them to collapse. But as the chart below shows, they didn’t even fall as much as in the manufacturing recession of 2015, let alone during the global financial crisis.Prices are now rising strongly, in part because Asian growth is humming. Chinese export prices have risen year over year. Excluding oil, industrial commodity prices are also now higher than they were at the end of last year. Even if nothing moves between now and late spring of 2021, year-over-year comparisons will start to look very dramatic — as prices this spring were at their low point. These trends are already making themselves felt in the developed world. U.S. import prices, for example, are rising strongly. Durable goods prices are on a tear. There are signs that services inflation is also rising.Yet much of the developed world is still in the midst of a pandemic, subduing demand. When the vaccine comes or the virus blows itself out, demand will pick up smartly. What will happen to prices when it does? I strongly suspect that a lot of manufacturing capacity has been lost. Both domestically and internationally, transportation is at once more difficult and more expensive. The vogue for ESG investments has probably also meant a lack of investment in stuff you dig out of the ground or drop on your foot.Assuming that all this takes a fairly long time to get up and running, you would expect these constraints to last. The same is probably true of services. A lot of companies have already been put out of business and many more are likely to go to the wall. There has been, then, severe losses to economies’ supply potential. All of which means that the path of least resistance when demand picks up is higher prices.How central banks react is key. They have told us that they will let economies run hot. What they’re really saying is that nothing they’ve done has made the slightest difference to overall inflation and they don’t know why. Still, let’s take them at their word. What would it mean in practice? Would they avoid putting up short rates or try to hold down long rates at a time when government borrowing is likely to remain huge? Either would, in effect, loosen monetary policy by driving real rates down when economies — and inflation — are growing strongly. This is not credible and countries that do nothing would probably see their currencies fall instead, thereby pushing imported inflation higher.I suspect that private holders of longer-dated bonds won’t wait for central banks to change their minds, knowing that they’ll have to hike at some point. The risk is asymmetric. Bond yields are breathtakingly low and sooner or later they will rise, possibly rapidly: There is a lot of leverage in fixed income, and bonds with de minimis coupons potentially move a lot more in price than those that actually pay a decent rate of interest.Those with a few grey hairs will remember the bond carnage of 1994. At some point, I’d expect yield curves to steepen dramatically from today’s levels. Avoiding longer-dated government and corporate debt and keeping to the very short end seems sensible. As would buying out-of-the-money, long-dated put options on long-dated debt.Central banks have suppressed volatility and rates in debt markets for years. This is about to become much harder. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Richard Cookson was head of research and fund manager at Rubicon Fund Management. He was previously chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank and head of asset-allocation research at HSBC. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 6 tax moves to consider before the end of the year to lower your 2020 tax bill

    With year-end rapidly approaching and the general election finally over, it’s time to consider moves that will lower your 2020 tax bill and hopefully position you for tax savings in future years too. In this column, we cover the rest of the year-end tax planning story. If you want to make gifts to some favorite charities or loved ones, they can be made in conjunction with an overall revamping of your taxable account stock and equity mutual fund portfolios.

  • Bitcoin is surging in 2020 and nearing its all time high — here's why

    Bitcoin bulls are hoping this time latest rally is different. And it is, judging by the media coverage and general mania: there isn’t any.

  • Mike Khouw Sees Buying Opportunity In Alibaba Pullback

    Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that a pullback in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) presents an opportunity for people who had not gotten into a long position to do so. He thinks that Alibaba's financial results are still very good and recent issues might ultimately get sorted out.To make a bullish bet, Khouw wants to buy the February $270 call for $19 and sell the December $285 call for $4. The total cost for the trade is $15 and it should benefit from the decay of the December $285 call over time, explained Khouw. If the December call is worthless at expiration, Khouw is going to have exposure to Alibaba through the February call, with a break-even at $285.Carter Worth sees strong support for Alibaba at the 150-day moving average. He is a buyer of the stock. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On GE, Alibaba And More * Cramer Gives His Opinion On Workhorse, Alibaba And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.