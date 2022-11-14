U.S. markets closed

BUHLER INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

·2 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: BUI)

Change in Auditor

Buhler Industries Inc. ("Buhler Industries"), announced today the appointment of Baker Tilly HMA LLP ("Baker Tilly") as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective November 3, 2022. Baker Tilly was appointed following the resignation of BDO Canada LLP ("BDO") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective August 31, 2022.

"We would like to thank BDO for their guidance and expertise and we look forward to working with Baker Tilly as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm," stated Chief Financial Officer, Willy Janzen.

BDO's resignation was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and BDO on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.  There were no reservations or modified opinions in BDO's audit reports for the Company. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

About Buhler Industries Inc.

Buhler Industries Inc. is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded company on the TSX (TSX:BUI). The Company manufacturers and distributes its product under several brand names including Versatile and Farm King.  The Versatile line of equipment includes 4WD and MFWD tractors and tillage, while Farm King supplies augers, bale carriers, snowblowers and compact implements.  The Company has manufacturing facilities in Canada and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

Trading symbol: BUI

SOURCE Buhler Industries Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c1676.html

