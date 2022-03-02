U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.87
    +0.27 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1116
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    +0.0073 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4700
    +0.5800 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,031.37
    -79.56 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

Buhler Industries Replaces Babkin, Names New Chairman and Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BIIAF

WINNIPEG, MB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI) continues to strongly oppose the decisions of the Russian Federation and stands with the people of Ukraine. In light of the current situation, the Company has made several changes to the Board of Directors to align the organization with the values of the Canadian-based leadership team.

The Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Konstanin Babkin. Mr. Babkin has been a vocal supporter of the actions taken by the Russian Federation. These views are in stark contrast to those of the North American executive team and do not reflect the position or values of Buhler Industries. He will be replaced by Adam Reid, currently the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Reid has over 15 years of experience with the company and has been pivotal in recent growth, building trust and relationships with the Versatile dealer network.

Grant Adolph, P.Mgr., has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Buhler Industries. Mr. Adolph is currently a member of the Board and Chief Operating Officer. He has been with the company since 1975 and has held various roles in product development, engineering, production and management.

Ossama AbouZeid, PhD, MBA has been appointed as a Director on the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. AbouZeid has prior experience having served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Buhler Industries. Mr. AbouZeid has served on a number of boards in the past and has an excellent understanding of the Company's products, markets and overall operations. Mr. AbouZeid is replacing John Buhler who has decided to retire. We thank Mr. Buhler, who has served on the board since the formation of Buhler Industries, a Company that he started, for his years of dedicated service.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

SOURCE Buhler Industries Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c7905.html

Recommended Stories

  • Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Wins Settlement for Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Son

    The lawsuit executed by actress and singer's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey nearly two years ago stated her death was preventable.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to tough the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling. Disappointing Guidance Missed Estimates.

    Data-software firm Snowflake projected fiscal 2023 numbers below guidance. Shares are tumbling in after-hours trading as investors looked beyond strong fourth-quarter results.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • C3.ai increases full-year revenue outlook, but stock dips

    Shares of C3.ai were headed lower in after-hours trading Wednesday, though the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results and upped its outlook for the full fiscal year.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Is Plug Power Stock Ready to Take Off After Bumper Revenue Growth?

    The fuel cell stock has fallen dramatically in recent months. Could its latest numbers signal a turnaround?

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.

  • Pure Storage Fourth-Quarter Results Crush Estimates

    Pure Storage stock jumped as the data storage company reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that topped analyst estimates.