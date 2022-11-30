U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Plans for Investor Webcast on December 6, 2022

·2 min read

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), announced today that the Company will host a webcast investor presentation on December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life.
Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop)

During the webcast, Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of the Company's business strategy, growth and diversification plans and recent financial results. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: 
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1573267&tp_key=e6e54eeb62

A replay of the webcast and presentation will be available for one year at the Company's investor relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com


Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-bear-workshop-inc-announces-plans-for-investor-webcast-on-december-6-2022-301690617.html

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

