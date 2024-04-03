Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBW) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Build-A-Bear Workshop's (NYSE:BBW) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Build-A-Bear Workshop is:

41% = US$53m ÷ US$130m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.41 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Build-A-Bear Workshop's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

To begin with, Build-A-Bear Workshop has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Build-A-Bear Workshop's considerable five year net income growth of 58% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Build-A-Bear Workshop's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 26%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Build-A-Bear Workshop's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Build-A-Bear Workshop Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Build-A-Bear Workshop's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

