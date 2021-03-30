U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Build Your Career Releases Educational Video Series Aimed at Recruiting Construction Workforce

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce that its Build Your Career program has released a video series aimed at teaching students and educators about rewarding careers within the construction industry. The series, available on the Build Your Career (BYC) website and on the CAGC YouTube channel, also was developed to be used by contractors in their marketing and recruiting initiatives.

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/)
Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/)

The 18-minute video series, separated into five shorter segments, showcases different aspects of the construction industry:

  • Segment 1 – Overview of construction, including the differences between residential and nonresidential construction, and the different divisions within nonresidential construction

  • Segment 2 – The building process from start to finish for each of the nonresidential divisions

  • Segment 3 – Roles of various workers on a construction project site, including non-traditional roles

  • Segment 4 – Career opportunities within the construction industry, including a focus on diversity and inclusion, earning potential, technology, safety and more

  • Segment 5 – Educational pathways to a career in construction and apprenticeship training information

"Our short Build Your Career workforce development videos are a game changer for the construction industry in the Carolinas for getting the word out about thousands of great construction careers available throughout North and South Carolina," noted CAGC President and CEO Dave Simpson.

Director of Build Your Career Tammy Ford commented, "This video series is a dynamic new tool available to our BYC Ambassadors and CAGC members to assist them with virtual or live construction career awareness outreach activities. It is a comprehensive digital snapshot of our industry that provides educators, parents, displaced or underrepresented workers and students of all ages essential information about the limitless career opportunities that await them in the field of construction."

To learn more about Carolinas AGC's Build Your Career program, including how to support our long-term goals, please visit www.buildyourcareer.us, or contact Tammy Ford, Director of Build Your Career, at (704) 995-3901 or tford@carolinasagc.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-your-career-releases-educational-video-series-aimed-at-recruiting-construction-workforce-301257700.html

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

  • Hwang’s Insider-Trading Shackles Were Loosened by SEC Last April

    (Bloomberg) -- Eleven months before his Archegos Capital Management blew up, Bill Hwang quietly got U.S. regulators to remove some of the shackles that had been placed on him years earlier as part of an insider-trading settlement.Last April, the Securities and Exchange Commission lifted a ban on Hwang working at or running a securities firm. Though the ruling was little noticed at the time, it raises questions about whether the one-time star hedge fund trader was plotting some sort of comeback -- an effort likely derailed by the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion of stocks held by Archegos.Hwang had been prohibited from associating with brokerages after his former firm, Tiger Asia Management, pleaded guilty in 2012 and paid more than $60 million in penalties for trading on illegal tips about Chinese banks. All four SEC commissioners approved the measure last year that removed the bar on Hwang having ties to municipal advisers, transfer agents and credit rating companies.It’s unclear why Hwang sought the break from the SEC because neither he nor Archegos, a family office, are listed as registered on BrokerCheck, an online database maintained by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The SEC maintained its prohibition on Hwang managing money for clients, preventing him from getting back into the hedge fund game.Hwang didn’t respond to a request for comment, while an SEC spokesperson declined to comment.The 2012 settlement didn’t prohibit him from managing his own money, which is why he was permitted to set up Archegos. In recent years, he operated the New York-based firm in relative obscurity while making billion-dollar bets on companies including Baidu Inc. and ViacomCBS Inc. Last week, those wagers backfired, according to people familiar with the matter.Hwang wasn’t associated with a broker when he ran Tiger Asia, and a 2017 legal ruling restricted the SEC from banning individuals from industries they weren’t part of in the years before lawmakers approved the Dodd-Frank Act. The SEC has been monitoring what happened with Archegos since last week, a spokesperson said.Hwang is a protege of Tiger Management Chairman Julian Robertson. The so-called tiger cub struck out on his own and built Tiger Asia partly with money from his former boss. Hwang’s multibillion-dollar Asia-focused hedge fund produced stellar returns until the insider-trading violations forced him to shutter it.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis –Strengthens Over 93.135, Weakens Under 92.510

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 92.940 and 92.520.

  • Oil drops as Suez opens, focus turns to OPEC+ output cuts

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the Suez Canal opened up after days closed by a grounded supercarrier and focus turned to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table amid new coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.83 a barrel by 04 0651 GMT. Ships were moving through the Suez Canal again on Tuesday after tugs refloated the giant Ever Given container carrier, which had been blocking a narrow section of the passage for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway.

  • Credit Markets Get Weird in Ghana Zero-Coupon Bond Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond is getting closer to reality, testing the appetite of credit investors to forgo income for a new kind of emerging-market risk.Ghana is selling the four-year debt to international investors as part of a $3.025 billion Eurobond deal that also includes 20-year, 12-year and seven-year securities. Zero-coupon notes, which are usually sold at a deep discount to face value, are more volatile than bonds that pay regular interest.It’s another example of the rush into ever-riskier kinds of debt as investors scour the globe for yield, and show how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been allowed to forgo coupons. Ghana’s debt-service costs devour more than 50% of government revenue, compared with the median of 11% for similar-rated sovereigns, Fitch Ratings said this month.“Whether the zero is a good deal for Ghana will depend on the yield implied in the discount,” said Stephen Bailey-Smith, a Kolding, Denmark-based investment strategist at Global Evolution. “What it does is free up government cash flow in the short-term, but it makes the amortization lumpy.”Yields on the Ghana’s $1 billion of 2030 bonds climbed eight basis points to 6.82% at 3:35 p.m. in New York on Monday to the highest since November, after rising 29 basis points last week.Ghana plans to use some of the proceeds of the sale to buy back more expensive domestic and international debt and free up cash for social spending after the Covid-19 pandemic battered the economy. The average weighted interest rate on the country’s domestic debt stood at 17.2% at the end of 2020 compared with 5.3% for external debt, according to the finance ministry.“Given our elevated debt levels and interest expense due to Covid-19, it seemed like a good time to create fiscal space and to drive domestic interest rates down by reducing demand locally,” the interim head of the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, said in a text message. He’s in charge of the ministry while Minister of Finance-designate Ken Ofori-Atta completes parliamentary vetting procedures.The nation launched $500 million worth of 21-year securities at 9.25%, $1 billion of 13-year notes at 8.75% and $1 billion of 8-year bonds at 7.75%, according to a person familiar with the transaction who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Ghana also is selling $525 million worth of 4-year zero-coupon instruments at 78 cents. The sale is expected to settle on April 7.“The zero-coupon bond is both novel and ambitious,” Mohammed Elmi, a portfolio manager at Federated Hermes Inc., said in an email. “It allows the sovereign to free up resources to spend on development expenditure, health care and education.”(Updates with deal size in second paragraph, bond prices in fifth paragraph and launch information in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Investors Are Already Betting on Return to Normal Life

    (Bloomberg) -- It wasn’t so long ago that airliners and real estate companies were asking for emergency support and precautionary bank loans. Now investors are desperate to lend them money.Bonds of EasyJet Plc and U.K. property manager Hammerson Plc are among the best performers in Europe this year. Investment-grade companies in the two sectors have sold almost $22 billion of debt in euros and sterling, the fastest pace of year-to-date issuance since at least 2010.Money managers are betting that vaccine rollouts in the U.K. and U.S. will allow a return to normal life by the summer, even as much of Europe suffers under a third wave of the pandemic. Notes of the virus-battered companies also offer good value after central bank bond-buying pushed down corporate yields.“Fundamentally there is a very good reason investors are getting behind these stories,” said Andreas Michalitsianos, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, which oversees $2.3 trillion. “In most cases, they aren’t going to default, they aren’t going to become high yield and their business models aren’t fundamentally broken.”Michalitsianos is looking to buy up laggards with the hope that they will keep closing the gap with the broader market. Yields on EasyJet’s 2025 notes are more than 100 basis points higher than the index. Bonds of real estate firm Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. and bus operator FirstGroup Plc also trade at a premium despite a rally this year.Others warn that the optimism is unsustainable as a successful vaccine rollout doesn’t necessarily equate to the return of pre-pandemic work and travel habits.Sectors like travel and real estate could suffer from “longer term structural demand shortages,” prompting investors to ask for higher compensation to own them, said James Vokins, head of U.K. investment grade credit at Aviva Investors.Last year, companies worldwide borrowed more than $430 billion of new loans and used at least $340 billion of existing credit lines to weather the pandemic. Some travel and leisure companies were lining up new financing deals as recently as January.A borrower looking to test the reopening mood is London’s Gatwick Airport. The firm, which asked investors to change the terms of its debt pile last year to survive the slump in traffic, is now looking to raise 400 million pounds ($554 million) with an upcoming sale of new bonds.The prospective reopening also boosts the outlook for inflation, pushing government bond yields higher and sinking the total return of corporate bond indexes. So far, investors have responded by ditching interest rate risk while boosting credit exposure ahead of economies getting back to normal.Finding cheap bonds is becoming a necessity as spreads in the broader European investment-grade market have struggled to tighten further than the pre-pandemic levels reached at the end of 2020.In the U.K., where the vaccination program is more advanced compared to other major economies, the government has set June 21 as the earliest date when all restrictions in England will end.“There is still value in the sectors that suffered last year and we are positioned for their recovery,” said Serena Galestian, a money manager at Insight Investment in London, which oversees 753 billion pounds ($1 trillion). “Given the pace of vaccine rollout, at least in the U.S. and U.K, we can now see the path to normality.”(Updates with details of Gatwick Airport bond offering in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Expected to Price London IPO at Bottom of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc is likely to price shares in its initial public offering at 390 pence each, the bottom of the range at which they were marketed, as reluctant investors and nervous markets weigh on London’s biggest listing this year.The sale will raise 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) at that price, assuming the company and its shareholders sell all of the 384.6 million shares on offer, below the 1.77 billion pounds that Deliveroo could have garnered at the high end of the range. Books on the offering close Tuesday at 1 p.m. London time, according to terms on the expected pricing seen by Bloomberg News, with trading to begin Wednesday.Deliveroo’s offering, which will value the company at 7.6 billion pounds, has been plagued by a growing list of funds saying they won’t buy shares over concerns that the company’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices. Hundreds of riders are also expected to refuse to make deliveries when the shares begin trading on Wednesday.Some institutions have also balked at the company’s dual-class share structure, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years, saying it throws up issues around corporate governance.Deliveroo has orders for multiple times the number of shares on offer, and 30% of the deal has been reserved for three anchor investors, a person familiar with the transaction said.Although the company has been pitching its lockdown gains to investors, shares of peers such as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Delivery Hero SE and meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE have fallen this year as the vaccine rollout has raised hopes of economies reopening.The protests and public shunning of the IPO have put a damper on what was seen as a flagship offering for London after Brexit. The City has worked hard to highlight its status as a global financial center, studying ways to attract more high-growth listings like Deliveroo and bring the market closer in line with heavyweights New York and Hong Kong.But the tepid response to Deliveroo is a blow to the government’s impending revamp of the U.K. listing rules, which include proposals like allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, London is still hemorrhaging unicorns to New York, like used-car platform Cazoo Ltd. and medical startup Babylon, which is said to weigh floating in the U.S.Deliveroo on Monday narrowed the price range to 3.90 pounds to 4.10 pounds a share, in the lower half of an indicative range of 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds. At the high end of the original target, the company would have had a stock market value of 8.8 billion pounds.There are other signs the buoyant IPO market at the start of the year is beginning to lose steam. One week ago, Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc disappointed in its debut, erasing gains of as much as 16%. The stock is now trading below its offer price.Other deals have been pulled altogether. The owners of GV Gold PJSC, a Russian miner backed by BlackRock Inc., put its IPO on indefinite hold Monday, days after Belgian soccer team Club Brugge postponed a Brussels listing. Italy’s Leonardo SpA also canceled the U.S. IPO of its DRS unit last Wednesday.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds details on demand for the offering in fifth paragraph, performance of food-delivery stocks in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Adds comment from Archegos in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FAW to Progress With Potential Bid for CNH’s Iveco Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- China FAW Group Co. is moving forward with preparations for a potential bid for the Iveco truck and bus business owned by the billionaire Agnelli family’s CNH Industrial NV, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Chinese automotive group has progressed with due diligence on Iveco and is working toward making a formal offer in the coming months, according to the people. FAW still needs to conduct site visits at Iveco’s factories, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Shares of CNH were the best performer in Milan benchmark index Tuesday. The stock rose as much as 3.6%, giving the company a market value of more than 17.5 billion euros ($20.6 billion)CNH has been holding talks with FAW since last year on a potential deal for Iveco. It already rejected an initial proposal from the Chinese company last year valuing the business at around 3 billion euros, the people said.Read More: Iveco Talks May Be Better Reflected in CNH Dollar vs. Euro CurveFAW is carefully evaluating the position of the European countries involved before presenting a proposal, according to the people. It will need to assuage concerns the French and Italian governments have about maintaining production in the countries and limiting any layoffs, they said.Iveco’s financing arm could emerge as another sticking point, since a takeover of the business by state-owned FAW would require approvals from European regulators, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a firm offer, the people said.Business SplitCNH announced plans in 2019 to split its business making agricultural equipment from its commercial vehicle operations. Those efforts have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Executive Officer Scott Wine said on an analyst conference call last month that CNH remains “very committed” to the separation plan and has been engaging with at least one interested party, though it would be too far to say that it prefers a sale to a spinoff. CNH confirmed in January that it was having preliminary discussions with FAW over Iveco.A representative for CNH declined to comment, while a spokesperson for FAW couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours in China.“FAW has not contacted the finance ministry at this stage,” a spokesperson for the French finance ministry said. “We are obviously following the situation very closely concerning a major industrial asset in France.”Italy’s economic development minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, told lawmakers earlier this month the country needs to work out a “defense strategy” regarding Iveco. A spokesperson for Giorgetti didn’t reply to requests for further comment.Dealmaking SpreeA sale of one of Europe’s most iconic truckmakers could shake up the sector as well as potentially attract domestic criticism of the Agnelli family for selling one of its historical assets to a foreign buyer. John Elkann, the 44-year-old leader of the billionaire clan that founded Fiat, has been on a dealmaking spree over the past few years as he lessened the family’s dependence on automotive investments and moved into new areas such as luxury goods and financial services.The Agnellis’ Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed in 2018 to sell its auto-parts business Magneti Marelli to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei Corp. Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler completed a combination with Peugeot manufacturer PSA Group to form Stellantis NV, the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker. The deal saw the sway of the Agnelli family reduced, although its Exor NV holding company remains the combined company’s single biggest shareholder.(Updates with shares reaction in Milan trading)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ViacomCBS Skeptics See Prospect of More Pain After 55% Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. went from the top of the S&P 500 to near its bottom on Monday, being hit from all sides and erasing more than half of its value in just one week.Multiple downgrades, an ill-timed stock offering and, as a final blow, at least two large block trades linked to the forced liquidation of Archegos Capital Management, brought ViacomCBS down from a record $100.34 on March 22 to $45.01 Monday. The stock fell 55% in five sessions.With the selloff, ViacomCBS’s valuation has returned to average levels after skyrocketing earlier this year. The price-to-earnings ratio for the stock was about 10.8 times Monday, down from 23.4 times in mid-March.A ViacomCBS corporate communications representative declined to comment on the recent drop in its shares.Read more: Archegos-Linked Stocks Sink on Block-Trades Fallout FearsThe slump wasn’t enough to convince some analysts and investors that the stock price now is where it should be.Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner said ViacomCBS appears relatively pricey and noted it remains to be seen whether the company will be able to compete with streaming industry leaders Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.Meanwhile, Loop analyst Alan Gould emphasized his preference for Netflix when it comes to streaming, echoing an earlier call from Argus.“We are not advocating buying the shares on this dip because we continue to believe the default streaming services in most homes will be Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime,” Gould wrote in a research note.For those on Wall Street that like ViacomCBS, the selloff has created a buying opportunity with shares now at a more attractive valuation.“When you have liquidation events like this, the market can overshoot to the downside just as easily has it had been overshooting to the upside,” said Jack Janasiewicz, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, which has $1.4 trillion in assets under management. “If you like the fundamentals, this could be an opportunity.”Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners, said the short-term moves for ViacomCBS and Discovery are all headline driven. He anticipates investors will return their focus to fundamentals as the news passes in the coming days.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“A 160% surge in the stock prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery before a crash landing March 23-26 highlights the dilemma investors face in evaluating the outlook for traditional media as it balances streaming growth with a legacy-TV business.”-- Geetha Ranganathan, BI senior media analystClick here to read the research(Updates share moves and price-to-earnings ratio.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Credit Suisse, Nomura Slump as Banks Tally Archegos Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG both plunged more than 15% after saying they may face “significant” losses, as some of the world’s biggest banks tally their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management.Lenders to Bill Hwang’s New York-based family office are racing to contain the fallout after Archegos failed to meet margin calls last week. The forced liquidation of more than $20 billion of positions linked to the firm roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., casting a spotlight on the opaque world of leveraged trading strategies facilitated by some of Wall Street’s biggest names.While the turmoil has so far had only a limited impact on broader financial markets, banks and people familiar with the matter indicated the unwinding of Archegos-related bets may have further to go. Credit Suisse and other lenders are still in the process of exiting positions, the bank said in a statement on Monday that didn’t mention Archegos by name. Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, people familiar said.The saga has captivated much of the financial industry, swathes of which have been piling on leverage in recent years amid historically low interest rates and one of the strongest equity bull markets on record.Much about Hwang’s trades remains unclear, but market participants estimate that his assets had grown to anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion and total positions may have topped $50 billion.A large portion of the leverage was provided by the banks through swaps, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. That meant that Archegos didn’t have to disclose its holdings in regulatory filings, since the positions were on the banks’ balance sheets.Nomura, whose shares tumbled by a record 16% in Tokyo on Monday, said in a statement that the estimated amount of its claim against an unnamed U.S. client was about $2 billion. That client is Archegos, according to people familiar with the matter.Credit Suisse said that while it was premature to quantify the size of its loss, it may be “highly significant and material to our first quarter results.”Shares of the Swiss lender, which has also been embroiled in a scandal over the collapse of Lex Greensill’s trade finance empire, sank as much as 17% on Monday, the biggest intraday drop since 2008.For Credit Suisse, the blow is particularly difficult given the bank still faces considerable uncertainty regarding a possible financial hit related to Greensill and the reputational damage sustained over the past year following a spying scandal.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who had vowed to start the year with a clean slate, is seeing the firm play a central role in a major financial blow up for the second time in weeks. At the beginning of the month, the bank roiled investors by suspending -- and then deciding to liquidate -- $10 billion of supply chain finance funds it managed with Greensill.Even before that incident, the firm had contended with a large write down on its stake in hedge fund York Capital, a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities and incidents of surveillance into former executives.Other lenders are also embroiled in Archegos. Deutsche Bank AG said Monday it had brought its exposure down to an immaterial level without any losses and didn’t expect to incur any loss shedding the rest.Goldman Sachs is telling shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from Archegos are likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said. Spokespeople for the banks declined to comment.The New York-based bank’s loans to Archegos were fully collateralized and Goldman was among the first to begin reducing its exposure, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The bank has exited most of its Archegos-related positions, the person added.Morgan Stanley is also a prime broker to Archegos and was among the banks managing block trades that jolted markets on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. UBS Group AG also transacted with the fund. It’s unclear whether the banks face losses. Representatives for Morgan Stanley and UBS declined to comment.(Adds Deutsche Bank impact in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos-Linked Stocks Show Muted Gains as Volatility Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks at the center of the Archegos Capital Management crisis posted gains in premarket trading as investors assessed whether the fallout from forced offerings has further to run.ViacomCBS Inc. rose 1.6% at 7:03 a.m. in New York following its weeklong plunge, with Discovery Inc. up 1% and Tencent Music Entertainment Group climbing by 1.5%. The American depositary receipts of Chinese companies Baidu Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. also advanced, while Vipshop Holdings Ltd. gained 4% after announcing a $500 million buyback.Shares in the companies, which also include Farfetch Ltd. and Iqiyi Inc., have had a rocky couple of sessions following the forced liquidation of positions linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos, with ViacomCBS down 55% in the last week. While investors remain nervous about the potential for more liquidations, there have been no signs yet of a broader contagion.“Market participants will be glad to see this has so far been contained -- though there may be some more trades related to Archegos that need unwinding,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said by email. “Banks left holding the bag -- which look to be Nomura and Credit Suisse more than others -- will suffer significant losses.”Shares in Credit Suisse and Nomura both extended Monday’s steep declines, with the lenders having warned of potential “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Credit Suisse fell 2.2% at 12:47 p.m. in Zurich trading, taking its decline for the week to 16%. Nomura shed a further 0.7% in Tokyo, following Monday’s 16% slump.Stocks valued at $2.64 billion changed hands in a flurry of block trades Monday. Five of them valued at a combined $2.14 billion were executed by Wells Fargo & Co., according to a person familiar with the matter. Separately, about 20 million shares of Rocket Cos. were sold through Morgan Stanley, people familiar with the matter said.Breaking SilenceArchegos broke its silence on the matter late Monday.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”Kessler works at Evergreen Partners, which specializes in crisis communications and reputation management, according to its website.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation in holdings linked to Archegos, a spokesperson said.(Updates with Vipshop buyback in second paragraph, analyst comment in fourth, bank stocks in fifth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia’s Top Emitter Plans to Split Off Its Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd., the nation’s biggest emitter, plans to split off its coal-fired generation into a separate unit as increased renewables generation upends the nation’s electricity landscape.AGL’s decision to separate its fossil-fuel plants is one of the most radical responses yet to Australia’s increased wind and solar generation, which undermined power prices and hurt the company’s profitability. It echoes a global trend to separate dirtier plants, such as when Germany’s largest utilities floated their renewable businesses as separate entities more than five years ago.AGL’s new arm, dubbed with the placeholder “PrimeCo,” would encompass 8.9 gigawatts of installed generation representing a fifth of Australia’s electricity demand, including the company’s coal plants. A second unit, “New AGL,” would be the largest power retailer covering almost a third of Australian households.“AGL is trying to dodge its responsibility to manage the shutdown and rehabilitation of its aging coal burning power stations by hiding its coal assets in a separate business,” Glenn Walker, Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior coal campaigner, said in a statement. “This demerger should be seen for what it is -- an attempt by a company worried about its brand to hide its reputation as the nation’s biggest polluter.”A plan for the separation is slated to be completed by the end of June, AGL said Tuesday in a statement. The company’s shares have fallen 11% after it last month flagged expectations of further drops in wholesale prices.“At our results in February, we talked about how those shaping forces of customer, community and technology were accelerating faster than we had anticipated,” AGL Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in an investor presentation on Tuesday. “Coupled with continuing pressure on wholesale electricity prices, if anything that pace has only picked up in the past few weeks.”New AGL would take over the company’s retail units, as well as its hydro portfolio, battery pipeline, some gas units and a stake in the PowAR renewable generation joint venture. PrimeCo would encompass assets including the coal stations and non-PowAR wind.AGL’s revenue from customer markets was A$7.69 billion ($5.87 billion) in 2020, up from A$7.54 billion in 2019, while its revenue from wholesale markets was A$4.34 billion over the same period, down from A$5.56 billion in 2019.AGL will immediately start engaging with stakeholders including investors, regulators and government with a view to confirming further details of the separation, the company said.(Updates with Greenpeace comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey Says April Rate Cut Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as April, when he sets monetary policy for the first time since his surprise appointment.“I do not approve a prejudiced approach to MPC decisions in April or the following months, that a rate cut will be delivered immediately,” Kavcioglu said in a written response to questions emailed by Bloomberg News, referring to monetary policy committee meeting next month.Q&A: Turkey’s New Central Banker Comments on Monetary Policy“In the new period, we will continue to make our decisions with a corporate monetary policy perspective to ensure a permanent fall in inflation. In this respect, we will also monitor the effects of the policy steps taken so far,” Kavcioglu said.Kavcioglu was appointed on March 20 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired Naci Agbal from the central bank, two days after a larger-than-expected rate increase. The selection fueled expectations for a quick reversal of Turkey’s monetary policy, and triggered a sharp selloff in Turkish assets as investors concluded that policies that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes had come to an abrupt end after angering the president.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyBut in his first interview since taking the job, Kavcioglu said he held a “strict adherence” to the bank’s 5% inflation target. The Turkish lira extended gains on the news, rising as much as 1.1%, before trimming its advance to 0.6% as of 10 a.m. in Istanbul. It was still the best-performing emerging-market currency.Erdogan’s ShadowIn contrast to most central bankers around the world, Erdogan believes higher interest rates fuel inflation, and wants them to be kept as low as possible. That preoccupation has seen the president fire three central bank three governors in less than two years. Now, after his shock appointment, Kavcioglu is the latest to hold the post.When asked about the Turkish monetary authority’s credibility, given the president’s strong influence and his ability to replace governors, Kavcioglu said the bank maintains “instrument independence” by law. He pledged to use all its tools as required by the inflation outlook, and said he’d stick to the single-rate policy framework inherited from his predecessor.Until Kavcioglu’s predecessor started an aggressive tightening cycle in November, investors frequently criticized the bank for being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018 when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.Kavcioglu, a former lawmaker for the ruling AK Party, served as a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper, which criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page.Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey The new governor said, though, that he found it wrong to comment on earlier decisions of the central bank both “in principle and ethically.”“We strictly adhere to the medium-term inflation target of 5% set jointly with the government, and I am aware of its importance of this for sustainable growth,” he said. “When determining the monetary policy stance, we will continue to take into account the realized and expected inflation as well as global capital flows, real yields in peer countries, and the portfolio preferences of residents.”Reserves PledgeIn response to a question on how Turkey used its official reserves for nearly two years through 2020 to support the lira, the new central bank chief said, “exchange rates will be determined by supply and demand balance under free market conditions.”Last year alone, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves, while Erdogan’s allies argued reserves were used to finance current-account deficit.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and money held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year to $85.2 billion until Agbal’s appointment in November, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.The central bank will try to amass foreign reserves when market conditions are right, Kavcioglu said, a policy priority he shares with Agbal.“The central bank may use reserve-boosting tools under appropriate conditions, with prior and proper communication thereof,” Kavcioglu said.(Adds lira price in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why Wall Street is terrified over 'Tiger Cub's' surprise portfolio blowup

    Wall Street is looking over their backs following the portfolio blowup of whale Bill Hwang.

  • Now that the income-tax deadline is postponed, there’s a new end date for IRA contributions — here’s when

    People have more time to tuck more money into their IRA this tax season, now that the income tax filing deadline has been postponed a month.