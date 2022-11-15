U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

BUILD Launches the Pittsburgh Entrepreneurial Education Council For Youth

·2 min read

Twenty-seven Members and Students Join Forces to Define Student Success, Career Readiness and Economic Mobility For All

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD is pleased to announce the creation of the Pittsburgh Entrepreneurial Education Council for Youth (PEECY) in Pittsburgh, PA.The goal of the EE Council is to bring diverse thought leaders from education and corporate spaces, together with BUILD Alumni and college students to advance entrepreneurship education for middle and high school youth in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Twenty-seven organizations have already joined the Pittsburgh Entrepreneurial Education Council for Youth highlighting the importance of bringing entrepreneurship education to all students in underserved communities.

The Pittsburgh Entrepreneurial Education Council for Youth is responsible for supporting systemic change in the education system by influencing policies and practices around the definition of success outcomes for youth in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. The Council believes that entrepreneurship education is the catalyst to re-defining what student growth looks like. BUILD's entrepreneurship education programs ignite the potential of students from underserved communities to build career success, entrepreneurial mindsets and opportunity. The Council seeks to create a platform and opportunity to leverage social capital, networks and experience of all council members to build opportunities for underserved youth.

"The City of Pittsburgh has seen a lot of growth economically, however minority communities and students haven't gotten a chance to capitalize off that development. It has created a greater opportunity gap than we haven't seen before, and we're seeing an increase in unemployment and a decrease in wages specifically for minorities. The City is terrified.", says Lamar Blackwell, Founding Director, BUILD Pittsburgh. "BUILD and other leading organizations have launched the PEECY to create a strong ecosystem of networks and community resources that will equip students from underserved communities with the entrepreneurial skills they need to achieve economic mobility for all."

Diversity is the leading driver in constructing the Pittsburgh Entrepreneurial Education Council For Youth. The members are committed to ensuring that the Council maintains at least one college student and one BUILD graduate. The PEECY will meet on a quarterly basis. To learn more about the PEECY, please contact Lamar Blackwell at lblackwell@build.org.

About BUILD.org

Founded in 1999, BUILD.org is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to use entrepreneurship to ignite the potential of youth from under-resourced communities to build Career success, Entrepreneurial Mindsets, and Opportunity.

Media Contacts:
Lamar Blackwell
Founding Director, BUILD Pittsburgh
BUILD.org
lblackwell@Build.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-launches-the-pittsburgh-entrepreneurial-education-council-for-youth-301679140.html

SOURCE BUILD.org

