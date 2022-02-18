U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.97
    -31.29 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,121.04
    -190.99 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.63
    -174.09 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.81
    -6.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    -0.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.80
    -7.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    -0.0310 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0940
    +0.1650 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,748.27
    -2,140.17 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.55
    -23.24 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.42
    -7.95 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Build a versatile startup team to make pivots easier

Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

Steve Blank's definition of a startup is "a temporary organization in the search of a repeatable business model". Temporary, because as soon as you have built a machine where you pour $10 into the top of it, and $11 falls out of the bottom, you're no longer a startup. Or, if you run out of cash, and the whole thing collapses like a poorly-built house of cards, well, that's the end of your company as well. But few people talk about what you're actually building as a startup.

New founders often believe that they are building a product, a marketing machine or a well-oiled operations machine. That may all be true, but it isn't enough. The world is full of examples where the second-best product wins. HD-DVD was objectively better than Blu-ray, but the former was brutally ground to dust by Sony. There are a thousand solutions that are better than Jira, but hordes of product managers are using it through gritted teeth. And the annals of startup history are litered with companies that built supremely efficient machines that were ready for incredible scale, only for the demand to never materialize. One great example of that is WebVan, which built millions of dollars' worth of logistics and operations, only to never quite get the customers it needed -- for a great analysis of that particular disaster, read "eBoys", the story of Benchmark capital.

As a startup CEO, you have three jobs: Don't run out of money, set the direction and culture of the company and -- most importantly -- hire the right team. The latter is the crux of everything you do, because it is what enables you to pivot.

Stewart Butterfield is a good example of a founder who does this particularly well. He has attempted to start a games company several times, and "failed" every time. The first time he built a game, his company wanted a mechanism for sharing pictures and screenshots. The second time he built a game, he discovered that it was hard to communicate with his teammates and keep everyone in the loop on what they needed to know. They built tools to solve both of these problems and spun those tools out as separate businesses. You may have heard of them -- Flickr for photo sharing, and Slack for internal communication. Both turned out to be supremely successful companies. And both were possible because the founding team didn't hold on too tightly to their original idea; they spotted an idea, validated that it might be a good idea and then pivoted the company.

The important thing about hiring is to hire folks who are inspired, inspiring and curious. You need team members who are willing to develop deep domain expertise. If you are building a HIPAA-compliant SaaS solution for electronic patient records, you're not just hiring a team that can solve those specific problems. Yes, that is what you need in the now, but the magic of startups is that you don't quite know what comes next. You're not building a specialist team at first -- that can wait until you hit a growth stage in earnest, when you need true, deep specialists who can solve these problems in a best-in-class way.

At the earliest stages of founding a company, you are collecting a gang of humans who care about patient confidentiality, data safety, compliance and user experience, and who can apply those skills to different problems. Startups need to be nimble; if an unbeatable competitor shows up out of the blue, side-step the challenge by redefining what you are doing. Don't fight in the red, blood-soaked ocean against behemoth competitors that can out-spend you at every turn; find that blue-ocean strategy where you are choosing a slice of the market that nobody is interested in just now.

With one of my recent companies, we were building a virtual events platform. That was exciting because we launched within weeks of a certain pandemic that caused a bunch of lockdowns -- and we saw incredible growth as a result. It was also exciting because out of the blue, our biggest competitor was the fastest-growing startup of all time. We had an amazing team, and were able to pivot into a niche that nobody else was serving at scale: white-label events for companies that deeply care about the branded experience of their events. Sure, it was a very small slice of the market, but it was a blue-ocean strategy with extremely high-value customers who paid orders of magnitude more for highly customized events.

Over the years, I've worked as an advisor to a few hundred startups, both in my role as director of Portfolio at a venture firm, and as an independent advisor. Without fail, the strongest startup teams are the ones that are versatile, hungry and knowledgeable. The startups launch minimum viable products (a misnomer, because they aren't minimal, they aren't viable and they aren't products) -- often defined as "the smallest amount of work you can do to validate a hypothesis". In the process of running these experiments, the companies learn a tremendous amount about what the customers want. They learn about pricing, about the problems they are solving, about the buying dynamics of the customers, about the competitive landscape and the different business models that are available to them.

A lot of the time, a company gets six-nine months down a path and realizes that their original assumptions weren't completely accurate. At that point, they have a choice: double down and pig-headedly continue down the path -- and some startup founders are able to will their companies into being and find tremendous success that way. The other option is to pivot; take the hard-earned knowledge you picked up along the way, and leverage the flexible team you've built to pick a different direction. Abandon that game you were building in favor of building a communications tool. Give up on the generalist virtual events platform and build a specialist, niche product that can give you a foothold in the market. Or turn to your team and say "hey; this isn't going to work, but we learned a lot about this industry over the past year. What other problems have you guys spotted, that we can start looking at?"

Over-specialization too early means you build a sniper rifle of a company, perfectly designed to solve a very specific problem in a tightly defined way. If you're lucky, that may work -- but what you really need to maximize your chances of success is a shotgun and as many shells as you can carry. Hire accordingly.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Shopify Plunged 23% This Week

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are plunging 22.7% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the e-commerce platform reported earnings that indicated its pandemic tailwinds have evaporated.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Earnings: Investors shouldn’t try to ‘bottom fish a disaster,’ market strategist says

    Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should navigate earnings, Fed rate hikes, high valuations, and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.

  • AMC comeback: Theaters' reels keep spinning toward recovery

    With more major films hitting screens nationwide, theater operators like AMC Entertainment Holdings are seeing "quite the turnaround from 2020."

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]

  • Cepton's stock leaped by as much as 746%, even after the Nasdaq halted trading 9 times

    The jump in the lidar maker's shares came on the same day its CEO rang the bell at the Nasdaq and three other thinly traded stocks also so huge spikes.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Sell Right Now

    The stock market has dropped in the past four months, but many equities have been southbound for much longer than that. Let's look at two stocks that have dropped by more than 60% in the trailing-12-month period: Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). The market reacted positively to Aurora Cannabis' latest earnings report, which was for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022, ending on Dec. 31.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Trading at Old Valuations With Improved Fundamentals

    It isn't a secret that the Tech sector can produce some spectacular volatility, but few large-cap stocks have done it better than Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU). In the last 5 years, the stock regularly fluctuated over 100% in any given year.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Care About Alphabet's Stock Split

    Google's parent has announced a 20-for-1 split, but investors shouldn't care even though the per-share price will be much lower post split.